October 31, 2019

The Montreal Expos, er, Washington Nationals have won the World Series!:
At 19-31 in late May, with a less than 1% chance of even making the playoffs, the Nationals have come roaring back to win the franchise's first ever World Series championship, and the first one for D.C. baseball team in over 90 years.
posted by rcade at 12:50 AM on October 31
I remember the Expos first season 50 years ago. And the Pilots too (now the Brewers whose hearts the Nats broke on their way to the WS).
The Nats are clearly comfortable in Minute Maid Park. I wonder how many people on the team besides Rendon and manager Martinez have connections to Houston or have spent time there.
Five Thirty Eight gave the Nats something like a 19% chance to win as the Series went back to Houston. I'm currently at around Day 1090 of not trusting anything that American pollsters and stats peddlers try to foist upon the public.
posted by beaverboard at 01:44 AM on October 31
The sound of the home run hitting the foul pole will haunt Astros fans for a long time.
I never thought I'd see an entire Series where the home fans never left the stadium happy.
posted by rcade at 01:44 AM on October 31
HUZZAH!
posted by NoMich at 07:12 AM on October 31
St. Louis Blues - first championship in franchise history
Toronto Raptors - first championship in franchise history
Washington Nationals - first championship in franchise history
Do I dare dream for the Buffalo Bills this season?
posted by grum@work at 07:29 AM on October 31
grum... only if you think the Bills can beat the Pats in Foxboro in January (not ruling it out, just sayin' that's your hurdle)
posted by kokaku at 07:54 AM on October 31
Also the Virginia Cavaliers (if you're counting NCAA hoops teams).
Tottenham had a chance but to join the parade but wasn't able to do their part in the Champions League final.
posted by beaverboard at 09:46 AM on October 31
Congrats to the Nats! Always love me a good David beat down of Goliath.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:13 PM on October 31
The Patriots and the NC Courage are ruining the first-time champions party this year.
posted by NoMich at 12:54 PM on October 31
Fo sho. I also wonder how Astros fans feel about Cole loose in the bullpen for that entire stretch but never tapped to come onto the field.
Greinke was incredible last night. We can only imagine what might have been if Hinch had let him try to fight through the 7th--but pulling him certainly wasn't a ridiculous move at the time. As a fan of Washington, however, I'll take it!
posted by bender at 01:14 PM on October 31
posted by grum@work at 12:41 AM on October 31