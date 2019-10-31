October 31, 2019

The Montreal Expos, er, Washington Nationals have won the World Series!:

At 19-31 in late May, with a less than 1% chance of even making the playoffs, the Nationals have come roaring back to win the franchise's first ever World Series championship, and the first one for D.C. baseball team in over 90 years.

posted by grum@work to baseball at 12:41 AM - 11 comments