October 30, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty-One: It's the final week and everything's wrapped up save the most important outcome: the Costanza. That, and Calgary could finish anywhere between first and seventh. Roll the dice and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:15 PM - 5 comments
Ottawa by 8
Saskatchewan by 6
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 23
posted by ic23b at 12:33 AM on October 31
Sort of like the Tour de France with me heading to Paris/lol. Let's finish on a high note.
Montreal by 11
Saskatchewan by 17
Hamilton by 24
Calgary by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:06 AM on October 31
Do the OPPOSITE....
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 11
Toronto by 2
British Columbia by 5
posted by tommytrump at 08:05 AM on October 31
Ottawa by 7
Saskatchewan by 10
Hamilton by 9
BC by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 10:15 AM on October 31
Winnipeg edges the Stamps with a time-expiring game-winning field goal to stay in the hunt for a home playoff date. Hamilton cruises in Montreal, while Toronto does the same, and Saskatchewan hangs on against Edmonton to hang onto first place.
tommytrump's Hail Mary is a good throw, but is intercepted in the end zone and run back for a touchdown. jags has an eleven-point lead heading into the final week.
The final week! And we've got a 50% Meaningful Ratio, which is pretty good compared to historical trends.
WEEK 21
Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, November 1)
Not Meaningful: Montreal rests the starters while Ottawa plays for next year.
Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 2)
Meaningful: Edmonton has clinched the crossover, but Saskatchewan is still defending first place.
Toronto @ Hamilton (Saturday, November 3)
Not Meaningful: nobody really wants to go to Hamilton anyway.
Calgary @ B.C. (Saturday, October 28)
Meaningful: Calgary's in a tight spot. A win combined with a Saskatchewan loss gives them first place. A loss bumps them down to third. Safe to say they're motivated.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:15 PM on October 30