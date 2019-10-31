October 30, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty-One: It's the final week and everything's wrapped up save the most important outcome: the Costanza. That, and Calgary could finish anywhere between first and seventh. Roll the dice and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:15 PM - 5 comments

Winnipeg edges the Stamps with a time-expiring game-winning field goal to stay in the hunt for a home playoff date. Hamilton cruises in Montreal, while Toronto does the same, and Saskatchewan hangs on against Edmonton to hang onto first place.

CGY @ WPGHAM @ MTLOTT @ TORSSK @ EDM
ResultWinnipeg by 1Hamilton by 12Toronto by 30Saskatchewan by 3
Margin of Error1 to 18 to 1621 to 392 to 4

tommytrump's Hail Mary is a good throw, but is intercepted in the end zone and run back for a touchdown. jags has an eleven-point lead heading into the final week.

SpoFite CGY @ WPGS HAM @ MTLS OTT @ TORS SSK @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberone Winnipeg Hamilton10 Toronto Saskatchewan 582
tommytrump 071
ic23b Winnipeg Hamilton Toronto Saskatchewan 468
DrJohnEvans Hamilton Toronto Saskatchewan 367
argoal Hamilton Toronto Saskatchewan4 459
JPR 056
cixelsyd Winnipeg 156
Reever 053
Howard_T 12 Toronto 250
bender Toronto Saskatchewan 248
rcade Toronto Saskatchewan 245

The final week! And we've got a 50% Meaningful Ratio, which is pretty good compared to historical trends.

WEEK 21

Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, November 1)
Not Meaningful: Montreal rests the starters while Ottawa plays for next year.

Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 2)
Meaningful: Edmonton has clinched the crossover, but Saskatchewan is still defending first place.

Toronto @ Hamilton (Saturday, November 3)
Not Meaningful: nobody really wants to go to Hamilton anyway.

Calgary @ B.C. (Saturday, October 28)
Meaningful: Calgary's in a tight spot. A win combined with a Saskatchewan loss gives them first place. A loss bumps them down to third. Safe to say they're motivated.

Good luck!

Ottawa by 8

Saskatchewan by 6

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 23

posted by ic23b at 12:33 AM on October 31

Sort of like the Tour de France with me heading to Paris/lol. Let's finish on a high note.

Montreal by 11

Saskatchewan by 17

Hamilton by 24

Calgary by 7

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:06 AM on October 31

Do the OPPOSITE....

Ottawa by 7

Edmonton by 11

Toronto by 2

British Columbia by 5

posted by tommytrump at 08:05 AM on October 31

Ottawa by 7

Saskatchewan by 10

Hamilton by 9

BC by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 10:15 AM on October 31

