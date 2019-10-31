October 30, 2019

Deadspin is Revolting: After getting a heavy-handed "stick to sports" edict from new owner G/O Media, Deadspin has been in open revolt. Longtime contributor Barry Petchetsky was fired as deputy editor and seven staffers have quit. It's looking like the biggest sports media brand to come from the blogging era is going to be driven into the ground by the private equity firm that bought it along with other former Gawker sites The Root, Gizmodo and Jezebel.
Mr. Tweedy : Mrs. Tweedy! Deadspin is revolting!
Mrs. Tweedy: Finally, something we agree on.
posted by Ricardo at 12:01 AM on October 31
posted by patricia10 at 07:45 AM on October 31
Bots are getting kinda weirdly clever - a spark of insight to two more and we can finally have Skynet.
posted by kokaku at 07:57 AM on October 31
I am a huge fan of deadspin. Sure, it can be snarky and the profanity a bit much for some (I'm generally happy to work blue, so it doesn't bug me), but is has really grown up in the ten years or so I've been visiting. They've got (had, I guess) some incredibly intelligent and gifted authors--take David Roth and the revitalized Ray Ratto, for example, along with some genuinely funny people--Magary and Burneko, for example. And where they started off with some juvenile crap--consistently showing fight videos and unintended broadcast nudity--they really upped their game in the past five years. I used to visit once a week or so, but have been a daily visitor since they've gotten more politically and socially involved. Some of the cross-posts from sister sites like Jezebel and The Root can be pretty informative for a middle aged white guy like myself.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:11 PM on October 31
I don't want to see it strip-mined and left in utter ruin, but I have a love-hate relationship with Deadspin, which we've been following on SportsFilter since it was a wee bairn.
The reflexive snark, profanity, convention flouting and juvenile humor had become as tired as a Chris Berman nickname. But I still checked the site often, particularly when there was a story I knew it would cover first and with a higher bullshit detector than traditional sports media, such as the Astros exec's how dare you take offense at a domestic abuser tirade.
posted by rcade at 09:23 PM on October 30