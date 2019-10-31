October 30, 2019

Deadspin is Revolting: After getting a heavy-handed "stick to sports" edict from new owner G/O Media, Deadspin has been in open revolt. Longtime contributor Barry Petchetsky was fired as deputy editor and seven staffers have quit. It's looking like the biggest sports media brand to come from the blogging era is going to be driven into the ground by the private equity firm that bought it along with other former Gawker sites The Root, Gizmodo and Jezebel.

posted by rcade to general at 09:03 PM - 5 comments