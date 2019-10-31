October 30, 2019

Piffle, or not piffle?: Perhaps through the use of the Sports Machine, George F. Will references English common law, epidemiology, and the plays of Alan Bennett while sadly entreating the kids to put their bats down and get off his lawn. At least they weren't wearing denim.
posted by Mookieproof to baseball at 05:51 PM - 2 comments
Perhaps Will can find a strapping young lad, preferably white, who religiously recognizes and follows baseballs unwritten rules to pry that enormous stick out of his ass.
But I dug the Sports Machine clip. Great post, Mookie!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:20 PM on October 31
Great post! I thought that was actually Mike Schmidt for a moment.
One of the things I love about Men in Blazers is that they unearthed the George Michael Sports Machine sign for their show.
posted by rcade at 08:52 PM on October 30