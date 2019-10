Belichick Notches Win 300, May Coach Into His 70s: Bill Belichick said a decade ago he didn't plan to coach into his 70s. Now he's 67 and just won his 300th game, putting him 47 behind Don Shula's all-time record, and is having a rethink. "When I said it, maybe I didn't know what 70 felt like," he said on his weekly WEEI radio show. "So I'm not really sure if that's an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn't feel that way. Now that I'm closer to that age, I don't know."

