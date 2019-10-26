October 24, 2019

Tim Donaghy Claims Mavericks, Kings Was Robbed: "There’s no doubt in my mind that the Mavericks should have a ring from 2006. And the Sacramento Kings should have a ring from 2002. And if it wasn’t because of the officiating and the officials on the floor for certain games and the supervisor of officials back in 2006, I think they would have a ring and they should have a ring." -- former NBA referee and convicted gambling conspirator Tim Donaghy

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:51 PM - 0 comments