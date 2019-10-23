October 22, 2019

Astros Exec Celebrated ALCS Win by Taunting Female Reporters: The start of the World Series is clouded by the way a Houston Astros assistant GM behaved in the clubhouse after the team beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Brandon Taubman shouted at three female reporters, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna!" The Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna at a bargain price from the Toronto Blue Jays while he was serving a 75-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. The flak Houston took for picking him up didn't sit well with Taubman, apparently. The Astros' denial that he taunted the women was refuted by two other reporters who witnessed the bizarre incident.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:49 PM - 4 comments