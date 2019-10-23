October 22, 2019

Astros Exec Celebrated ALCS Win by Taunting Female Reporters: The start of the World Series is clouded by the way a Houston Astros assistant GM behaved in the clubhouse after the team beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Brandon Taubman shouted at three female reporters, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna!" The Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna at a bargain price from the Toronto Blue Jays while he was serving a 75-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. The flak Houston took for picking him up didn't sit well with Taubman, apparently. The Astros' denial that he taunted the women was refuted by two other reporters who witnessed the bizarre incident.
That should remove any doubt about the motivation for Taubman's abusive behavior. It takes a special breed of jerk to feel aggrieved because it didn't sit well with some people that his championship-caliber team signed an alleged domestic abuser.
posted by rcade at 09:25 PM on October 22
Agreed. I may have initially veered toward the wrong conclusion after reading whichever headline I saw or heard this morning, but after reading the SI piece shortly thereafter, it was clear that this guy was making an effort to be a dick. And that's separate, even, from whether or not Houston should have been interested in signing Osuna in the first place.
posted by bender at 01:12 AM on October 23
signed an alleged domestic abuser
Traded for, giving up a pretty good reliever in the process.
posted by tommytrump at 08:36 AM on October 23
But wait, there's more!
NEWS: Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman was targeting a female reporter wearing a purple bracelet on domestic violence.
She has tweeted frequently on DV; he complained about her tweets offering info on DV hotlines when Roberto Osuna appeared in Astros games in 2018.
posted by grum@work at 09:14 PM on October 22