October 22, 2019

High school cancels football season, fires every coach after suspended player suits up with different identity: A St. Louis high school has cancelled the rest of their football season and fired every coach on staff after a suspended player wore a different number and participated in a game.
I, for one, wholeheartedly believe the "kids like to trade jerseys before the game sometimes" defense offered by the coach.
Now, if anybody is looking to sell a bridge, I've got some money burning a hole in my pocket.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:00 PM on October 22
Those crazy kids also play under fake names and do media interviews!
posted by rcade at 05:26 PM on October 22
do media interviews
Fake media!!
posted by tommytrump at 08:37 AM on October 23
What an absolute idiot (the coach). Yet somehow I think he'll be on the sidelines for another high school next season. Because winning is everything.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on October 22