October 21, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers Are Mudders: "It takes you back to being a kid: You're out there, you're sloshing around and your shoes are full of water and mud. It's still a kid's game at the end of the day. Guys had a lot of fun slipping and sliding out there, but winning's always fun." -- Richard Sherman after San Francisco won a mud wrestling match with Washington
It's also fun for the Niner front office when the team has additional draft picks and Mitch Trubisky is playing like a high school QB.
posted by beaverboard at 07:08 PM on October 21