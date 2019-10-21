October 21, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers Are Mudders: "It takes you back to being a kid: You're out there, you're sloshing around and your shoes are full of water and mud. It's still a kid's game at the end of the day. Guys had a lot of fun slipping and sliding out there, but winning's always fun." -- Richard Sherman after San Francisco won a mud wrestling match with Washington

posted by rcade to football at 05:46 PM - 1 comment