October 20, 2019

NBA GMs Expect a Clippers/Bucks NBA Finals: The yearly survey of NBA GMs predicts that the L.A. Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the NBA Finals this season, with the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Lakers as the second most likely teams in their conferences. Only 7% rank the Golden State Warriors as the best of the west. Asked who they would sign to start a franchise, 86% of GMs said Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks. There are far more nuggets in the 50-question survey, including 38% who voted that the NBA's best home-court advantage is in Denver.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:53 PM - 2 comments