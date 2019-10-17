October 16, 2019

Opinion: LeBron James undermines values he's espoused in most disgraceful moment of career: LeBron James says Rockets GM Daryl Morey 'misinformed' on China tweet, then clarifies remark.
posted by billsaysthis to culture at 12:02 PM - 3 comments
I've always like LeBron, or at least I've wanted to like him. I'm not a basketball fan in any way, shape, or form, but I know enough about him to know that he is a transcendent, generational talent on the floor who virtually single-handedly brought an NBA championship to Cleveland a few years back. I saw him on SNL and thought he was somewhat self-deprecaing and endearing for a mega-talent. I even wrote off his "the decision" garbage on ESPN as just giving the people what they wanted.
But this is some bullshit. You're seriously crying about inconvenience and possible financial setbacks when there are people putting their lives on the line for their ideals? And in doing so, supporting the Chinese government's attempts to suppress free speech not only in Hong Kong, but worldwide? Make no mistake, the Chinese government is simply using its economic might--rather than military or police forces--to bend globally-minded organizations like the NBA to its will. But it's suppression of free speech all the same. LeBron is the one who needs to "educate himself" aboutwhat is going on, and not Morey.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:18 PM on October 16
You don't want to hear Shad Khan's two cents on this. He's into recognizing and following the norms of the country in question. I don't think you'll find any "Free Tibet" stickers on his truck bumpers.
posted by beaverboard at 02:52 PM on October 16
Whoever gave LBJ the idea to speak out on this topic should be fired, there was nothing he could say that would have a positive result for him or the league IMO.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:03 PM on October 16