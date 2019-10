Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Two-Hour Barrier in Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has become the first human to run a marathon in under two hours, a feat that's unofficial but still incredible. A July 2019 study by Simon D. Angus of Monash University predicted it will happen in an official race in 2032. I like the under on that.

posted by rcade to olympics at 04:39 PM - 0 comments