October 12, 2019

A very analog hobby finds a way to thrive in the digital age: How Baseball Cards Got Weird : The Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani appeared on at least 2,700 distinct rookie cards manufactured by just two companies, Topps and Panini. That might not sound much like scarcity, but nearly all of the variants were produced in limited runs—the more limited, the more valuable the card. The rarest, most coveted Ohtani sold for $184,056 last September, before his rookie season was over.

posted by rumple to baseball at 12:45 PM - 1 comment