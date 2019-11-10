October 10, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen : The West is up for grabs, and so is first place in our little Pick 'Em. Well, as long as your name starts with either a "T" or a "J". Check your name tags and make your picks inside.

What Western dominance? Edmonton doesn't even get close in Hamilton, and Montreal locks it down against Calgary. Saskatchewan keeps the Bombers on the skids, and, wow, that's a lot of points.

EDM @ HAMCGY @ MTLWPG @ SSKTOR @ BC
ResultHamilton by 30Montreal by 4Saskatchewan by 15B.C. by 47
Margin of Error21 to 393 to 511 to 2033 to 61

jags and tommy manage to pick almost opposite and still end up neck-and-neck.

SpoFiteEDM @ HAMSCGY @ MTLSWPG @ SSKSTOR @ BCSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneHamilton Saskatchewan B.C. 364
tommytrumpHamilton Montreal3 363
ic23bHamilton 4Saskatchewan B.C. 455
DrJohnEvansHamilton Saskatchewan 254
cixelsydHamilton Saskatchewan B.C. 353
JPR 052
argoalHamilton 4Saskatchewan B.C. 448
ReeverHamilton Saskatchewan B.C. 347
rcade 041
bender Montreal Saskatchewan B.C. 341
Howard_T 038

Given recent trends, the West won't be decided until the last week of the season, and it will be B.C. sneaking up to grab it. (Or not.)

WEEK 18

Ottawa @ Toronto (Friday, October 11)
Getting this game out of the way early. Consider making dinner reservations for Friday night.

Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Friday, October 11)
The fight for first: Calgary currently owns the tiebreaker, so whoever wins claims sole possession of first place in the division.

Montreal @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 12)
Winnipeg's got their sights set on a home playoff date, but the resurgent Alouettes are making a late-season push.

B.C. @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 12)
Speaking of late-season trends, Edmonton has won one game out of their last six. That said, there's nothing like hosting the Lions for a quick refresher.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:47 AM on October 10

Ottawa by 14

Calgary by 9

Winnipeg by 3

BC by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 01:08 PM on October 10

Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 6
Winnipeg by 10
Edmonton by 8

posted by bender at 01:47 PM on October 10

Toronto by 12
Calgary by 3
Winnipeg by 3
Edmonton by 19

posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:37 PM on October 10

To my everlasting shame, I have not paid sufficient attention to the CFL pick 'em. Thus, I see that I am rightfully in the cellar. Can I crawl out of there? Won't be easy.

RedBlack faces are mostly red after this one. Toronto by 9

Met a nice couple from Alberta recently, and I asked if they favored Eskimos or Stampeders. The answer was neither; they said that everyone rooted for Roughriders. I must disagree. Calgary by 6

Alouettes started slowly and then hit their stride. Pity they will stumble. Winnipeg by 14

When the weather gets cold, most cats find a nice warm spot to curl up and sleep. Edmonton is not the place. Edmonton by 16

posted by Howard_T at 03:52 PM on October 10

Toronto by 4

Calgary by 4

Montral by 4

BC by 4

posted by argoal at 04:36 PM on October 10

Toronto by 3

Calgary by 7

Winnipeg by 2

Edmonton by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 11:50 PM on October 10

Toronto by 17

Saskatchewan by 6

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by 7

posted by ic23b at 12:02 AM on October 11

