October 10, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen : The West is up for grabs, and so is first place in our little Pick 'Em. Well, as long as your name starts with either a "T" or a "J". Check your name tags and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:47 AM - 8 comments
Ottawa by 14
Calgary by 9
Winnipeg by 3
BC by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 01:08 PM on October 10
Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 6
Winnipeg by 10
Edmonton by 8
posted by bender at 01:47 PM on October 10
Toronto by 12
Calgary by 3
Winnipeg by 3
Edmonton by 19
posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:37 PM on October 10
To my everlasting shame, I have not paid sufficient attention to the CFL pick 'em. Thus, I see that I am rightfully in the cellar. Can I crawl out of there? Won't be easy.
RedBlack faces are mostly red after this one. Toronto by 9
Met a nice couple from Alberta recently, and I asked if they favored Eskimos or Stampeders. The answer was neither; they said that everyone rooted for Roughriders. I must disagree. Calgary by 6
Alouettes started slowly and then hit their stride. Pity they will stumble. Winnipeg by 14
When the weather gets cold, most cats find a nice warm spot to curl up and sleep. Edmonton is not the place. Edmonton by 16
posted by Howard_T at 03:52 PM on October 10
Toronto by 4
Calgary by 4
Montral by 4
BC by 4
posted by argoal at 04:36 PM on October 10
Toronto by 3
Calgary by 7
Winnipeg by 2
Edmonton by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:50 PM on October 10
Toronto by 17
Saskatchewan by 6
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 7
posted by ic23b at 12:02 AM on October 11
What Western dominance? Edmonton doesn't even get close in Hamilton, and Montreal locks it down against Calgary. Saskatchewan keeps the Bombers on the skids, and, wow, that's a lot of points.
jags and tommy manage to pick almost opposite and still end up neck-and-neck.
Given recent trends, the West won't be decided until the last week of the season, and it will be B.C. sneaking up to grab it. (Or not.)
WEEK 18
Ottawa @ Toronto (Friday, October 11)
Getting this game out of the way early. Consider making dinner reservations for Friday night.
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Friday, October 11)
The fight for first: Calgary currently owns the tiebreaker, so whoever wins claims sole possession of first place in the division.
Montreal @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 12)
Winnipeg's got their sights set on a home playoff date, but the resurgent Alouettes are making a late-season push.
B.C. @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 12)
Speaking of late-season trends, Edmonton has won one game out of their last six. That said, there's nothing like hosting the Lions for a quick refresher.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:47 AM on October 10