October 07, 2019

Jay Gruden Out as Washington Coach: Washington's NFL team has fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start. He leaves with a 35-49-1 record and no postseason appearances.
There are many people asking the "what's it going to take" question in and around the nation's capital, and now it turns out that some of them were referring to the need for changes in the ownership and administration of the local football team.
If I was a GM and had a Jalen Ramsey on my roster making my life difficult and I was being forced to trade him, I wouldn't think of sending him anywhere besides Washington. It's the Guantanamo of pro football.
posted by beaverboard at 05:38 PM on October 07
Soon to be hired as a "special adviser" to the Bengals. Kind of like Hugh Jackson's triumphant return to the Queen City.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:06 PM on October 07