September 29, 2019

Bears 1936 Throwbacks Shine Light on NFL's Segregated Era: The Chicago Bears will be wearing 1936 throwback uniforms this Sunday as part of the team’s season-long centennial celebration. ... That means the black players currently on the Bears roster, including Hicks, Trevathan and Burton, will be the first African-Americans ever permitted to wear this uniform on the field.

posted by NoMich to football at 10:22 AM - 3 comments

Ugly uniforms, ugly principles .. ugly win.

posted by cixelsyd at 08:47 PM on September 29

There are probably several dozen guys who wish they hadn't been the first African-American men to wear the Pittsburgh honeybee chain gang uniforms.

posted by beaverboard at 09:06 AM on September 30

I liked the Bears' uniforms. Simple, clean, strong colors.

posted by billsaysthis at 10:43 AM on September 30

