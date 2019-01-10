September 29, 2019

Bears 1936 Throwbacks Shine Light on NFL's Segregated Era: The Chicago Bears will be wearing 1936 throwback uniforms this Sunday as part of the team’s season-long centennial celebration. ... That means the black players currently on the Bears roster, including Hicks, Trevathan and Burton, will be the first African-Americans ever permitted to wear this uniform on the field.
There are probably several dozen guys who wish they hadn't been the first African-American men to wear the Pittsburgh honeybee chain gang uniforms.
I liked the Bears' uniforms. Simple, clean, strong colors.
Ugly uniforms, ugly principles .. ugly win.
