September 29, 2019

Bears 1936 Throwbacks Shine Light on NFL's Segregated Era: The Chicago Bears will be wearing 1936 throwback uniforms this Sunday as part of the team’s season-long centennial celebration. ... That means the black players currently on the Bears roster, including Hicks, Trevathan and Burton, will be the first African-Americans ever permitted to wear this uniform on the field.

posted by NoMich to football at 10:22 AM - 3 comments