September 26, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Montreal enjoys the biggest comeback in franchise history, and tommytrump no longer enjoys a four-point lead. Grab your reading glasses and make your picks inside.

Toronto makes a run, but can't complete the comeback against Calgary. Hamilton topples Edmonton at home. The Als score three fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a stunning comeback against the Bombers, while the Lions leave Ottawa just dreaming of touchdowns.

CGY @ TORHAM @ EDMWPG @ MTLBC @ OTT
ResultCalgary by 7Hamilton by 3Montreal by 1B.C. by 33
Margin of Error5 to 92 to 41 to 123 to 43

How about this? jags nails the Hamilton win on the way to six points and a share of the lead.

SpoFiteCGY @ TORSHAM @ EDMSWPG @ MTLSBC @ OTTSPointsTotal Points
tommytrumpCalgary Montreal 256
jagsnumberoneCalgary Hamilton 3 Montreal B.C. 656
DrJohnEvansCalgary Hamilton 251
ic23bCalgary6 3 B.C. 449
cixelsydCalgary9Hamilton B.C. 447
JPRCalgary6Hamilton4 B.C. 545
Reever Hamilton B.C. 241
argoal Hamilton4 B.C. 341
rcade 039
benderCalgary 1 236
Howard_TCalgary Hamilton Montreal 336

Bloop!

WEEK 16

Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 27)
Here's a Fun Fact for this battle of division leaders: Winnipeg hasn't beaten an Eastern team since Week 6.

Edmonton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 28)
Edmonton's gone cold, losing four straight. Fortunately for them, Ottawa's scored 12 points in its last two games.

Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, September 28)
A lot on the line in this one: the Riders have a home playoff date in their sights, and Toronto... is a pleasant place to spend a Saturday afternoon in late September.

Montreal @ B.C. (Saturday, September 28)
I definitely missed the point at which Montreal got themselves a winning record.

Good luck!

