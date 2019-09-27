September 26, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Montreal enjoys the biggest comeback in franchise history, and tommytrump no longer enjoys a four-point lead. Grab your reading glasses and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:51 PM - 1 comment
Toronto makes a run, but can't complete the comeback against Calgary. Hamilton topples Edmonton at home. The Als score three fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a stunning comeback against the Bombers, while the Lions leave Ottawa just dreaming of touchdowns.
How about this? jags nails the Hamilton win on the way to six points and a share of the lead.
Bloop!
WEEK 16
Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 27)
Here's a Fun Fact for this battle of division leaders: Winnipeg hasn't beaten an Eastern team since Week 6.
Edmonton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 28)
Edmonton's gone cold, losing four straight. Fortunately for them, Ottawa's scored 12 points in its last two games.
Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, September 28)
A lot on the line in this one: the Riders have a home playoff date in their sights, and Toronto... is a pleasant place to spend a Saturday afternoon in late September.
Montreal @ B.C. (Saturday, September 28)
I definitely missed the point at which Montreal got themselves a winning record.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:51 PM on September 26
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2019 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Toronto makes a run, but can't complete the comeback against Calgary. Hamilton topples Edmonton at home. The Als score three fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a stunning comeback against the Bombers, while the Lions leave Ottawa just dreaming of touchdowns.
How about this? jags nails the Hamilton win on the way to six points and a share of the lead.
Bloop!
WEEK 16
Hamilton @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 27)
Here's a Fun Fact for this battle of division leaders: Winnipeg hasn't beaten an Eastern team since Week 6.
Edmonton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 28)
Edmonton's gone cold, losing four straight. Fortunately for them, Ottawa's scored 12 points in its last two games.
Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, September 28)
A lot on the line in this one: the Riders have a home playoff date in their sights, and Toronto... is a pleasant place to spend a Saturday afternoon in late September.
Montreal @ B.C. (Saturday, September 28)
I definitely missed the point at which Montreal got themselves a winning record.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:51 PM on September 26