September 22, 2019

Nice Throw, Austin Dean: Miami Marlins outfielder Austin Dean decapitated a beer can pyramid, a feat that sounds like it impressed a handful of fans.

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:06 AM - 1 comment

Hey Dolphins, you may want to give this man a tryout!

posted by NoMich at 02:31 PM on September 22

