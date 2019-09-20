September 19, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: The playoff jockeying is starting in earnest, and everything is up for grabs. Also B.C. plays Ottawa again, for some reason. Grab the reins and make your picks inside.

The Lions trounce the reeling Redblacks, Calgary blocks a game-winning Hamilton field goal to hang on, and Saskatchewan beats the back-and-forth.

OTT @ BCHAM @ CGYMTL @ SSK
ResultB.C. by 24Calgary by 1Saskatchewan by 2
Margin of Error17 to 311 to 11 to 3

Even with a reduced slate, tommytrump still finds a way to pad the lead.

SpoFiteOTT @ BCSHAM @ CGYSMTL @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
tommytrump Calgary Saskatchewan 254
jagsnumberone Saskatchewan 150
DrJohnEvans Calgary Saskatchewan 249
ic23bB.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 345
cixelsydB.C. Saskatchewan 243
JPR Calgary Saskatchewan3340
rcade Calgary 139
ReeverB.C. Calgary Saskatchewan3439
argoalB.C. Calgary 238
bender Saskatchewan1234
Howard_TB.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 333

Seven weeks to go and nothing has been decided. Even B.C. could go on a run and grab a playoff spot. [They won't. — Ed.]

WEEK 15

Calgary @ Toronto (Friday, September 20)
Calgary is still in striking distance of first place, and Toronto has been... uh, playing a bit better lately?

Hamilton @ Edmonton (Friday, September 20)
Jeremiah who? Hamilton's sitting pretty on top of the East and can afford to experiment. Edmonton, meanwhile, still has a very real shot at a home playoff date.

Winnipeg @ Montreal (Saturday, September 21)
Speaking of former backup quarterbacks, Chris Streveler's beard alone could win the West.

B.C. @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 21)
I can't believe they're making these teams play each other again.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:34 PM on September 19

Calgary by 10

Hamilton by 3

Montreal by 4

BC by 6

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:00 AM on September 20

Calgary by 6

Edmonton by 3

Winnipeg by 10

B.C. by 7

posted by ic23b at 03:38 AM on September 20

Calgary by 18

Edmonton by 4

Montreal by 2

Ottawa by 6

posted by tommytrump at 10:08 AM on September 20

Calgary by 9

Hamilton by 9

Winnipeg by 8

BC by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 10:54 AM on September 20

argos by 2

hammy by four

winningpeg by a pair

Lions by 4

posted by argoal at 12:02 PM on September 20

What do you mean "nothing's been decided"? I believe it has been decided that bender and I will fight it out for the cellar. Now let's see if I can push ahead of him.

With a shot at the lead, Riders will be working hard. Calgary by 12

"You play to win the game." W. Belichick. Hamilton by 14

The little birdies have taken wing. Montreal by 7

Familiarity breeds contempt. Ottawa by 3

posted by Howard_T at 12:16 PM on September 20

