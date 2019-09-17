September 16, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger Out for Season With Elbow Injury: Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced to reporters today
There are a number of teams that are playoff caliber where Kaepernick would provide an upgrade at QB. He won't ever throw 4 tds in a quarter but he also isn't going to piss away opportunities on the field by making stupid decisions like some of the highest paid QBs seem to do on a weekly basis.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:18 PM on September 16
Except for one quarter in which Nick Foles played, the Jaguars have always been in clear and undeniable need for Kaepernick. I challenge any other franchise to surpass our demonstrated mediocrity at the position.
posted by rcade at 10:13 PM on September 16
I just left a tavern where the stench of the Browns-Jets game literally cleared the place out on 5 dollar burger night. The Jets had their third string QB out there the last time I bothered to even look at the screen. I think that at this point, New York and New Jersey officials would be willing to exhume Jimmy Hoffa's remains in exchange for the rights to Gardner Minshew.
posted by beaverboard at 10:44 PM on September 16
Also, Drew Brees will be out until the halfway point of the season with a thumb injury.
In his case, a six week return from thumb ligament surgery is incredibly optimistic. It takes a while for the thumb and hand to regain full strength and capability, even after the healing is completed.
It took Kurt Warner quite a long time to recover from his thumb injury and become an effective QB again.
All this renews the drumbeat for a needy team to finally sign Kaepernick. But the NFL is a league where teams (the Bills) are willing to live with a Hindenburg fire (Nathan Peterman) rather than bring in Kaepernick.
posted by beaverboard at 03:30 PM on September 16