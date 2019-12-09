September 12, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: Blowouts in both the Banjo Bowl and the Bureaucrat Bowl as Winnipeg and Toronto cruise to respective victories. Grab your breakfast cereal and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:13 PM - 2 comments

As predicted, Montreal cruises to victory over the visiting Lions. Toronto wins the turnover game for their first blowout win of the year in Ottawa. Winnipeg scores 28 in the first half to handle the Riders and maintain first place, while Calgary makes it two in a row against Edmonton.

BC @ MTLTOR @ OTTSSK @ WPGCGY @ EDM
ResultMontreal by 5Toronto by 29Winnipeg by 25Calgary by 16
Margin of Error4 to 720 to 3818 to 3311 to 21

A nice scattering of margin hits but tommytrump holds serve.

SpoFiteBC @ MTLSTOR @ OTTSSSK @ WPGSCGY @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
tommytrump Winnipeg Calgary11452
jagsnumberoneMontreal4 Winnipeg Calgary 449
DrJohnEvansMontreal6Toronto Winnipeg 447
ic23bMontreal Calgary 242
cixelsydMontreal Toronto Winnipeg Calgary 441
rcade Calgary 138
JPRMontreal4 Winnipeg Calgary 437
argoalMontreal7Toronto Winnipeg 436
ReeverMontreal4Toronto Calgary 435
bender Calgary 132
jjzucal 031
Howard_TMontreal Winnipeg 230

Our last three-pack of the season. Celebrate with a rouge and a safety!

WEEK 14

Ottawa @ B.C. (Friday, September 13)
I don't think either of these teams are destined for the playoffs.

Hamilton @ Calgary (Saturday, September 14)
Hamilton has won four in a row and is coming off a bye, but some tuning may still be required: two of those wins were tight ones against a lousy Lions team, and Calgary is always a tough place to play.

Montreal @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, September 14)
The Intrigue Bowl: Saskatchewan's run was stopped in Winnipeg last week, while Montreal's momentum has carried them into a playoff spot.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:13 PM on September 12

BC by 10

Hamilton by 8

Sask by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 01:19 PM on September 12

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.