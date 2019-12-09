September 12, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: Blowouts in both the Banjo Bowl and the Bureaucrat Bowl as Winnipeg and Toronto cruise to respective victories. Grab your breakfast cereal and make your picks inside.
BC by 10
Hamilton by 8
Sask by 10
As predicted, Montreal cruises to victory over the visiting Lions. Toronto wins the turnover game for their first blowout win of the year in Ottawa. Winnipeg scores 28 in the first half to handle the Riders and maintain first place, while Calgary makes it two in a row against Edmonton.
A nice scattering of margin hits but tommytrump holds serve.
Our last three-pack of the season. Celebrate with a rouge and a safety!
WEEK 14
Ottawa @ B.C. (Friday, September 13)
I don't think either of these teams are destined for the playoffs.
Hamilton @ Calgary (Saturday, September 14)
Hamilton has won four in a row and is coming off a bye, but some tuning may still be required: two of those wins were tight ones against a lousy Lions team, and Calgary is always a tough place to play.
Montreal @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, September 14)
The Intrigue Bowl: Saskatchewan's run was stopped in Winnipeg last week, while Montreal's momentum has carried them into a playoff spot.
Good luck!
