September 08, 2019

Antonio Brown is a New England Patriot: I was posting my condolences Saturday afternoon to the person who drafted Antonio Brown in the second round of our fantasy league. Minutes later news broke that he was a New England Patriot. The social media-obsessed Brown calls it "#GodsPlan". File the decision to cost himself $21 million in guaranteed money under "Mysterious Ways, Lord Works In."
Do not underestimate the power of the hoodie. Though I would not overestimate the power of Brady's arm to reach Brown.
The part I don't understand is how the Steelers play into the contractual aspect now that Brown has been released and then signed by the Pats.
Here's a report that was filed after the news broke that Oakland had released him. Check out the lead paragraph.
I can't figure out or find out if the Steelers are now off the hook for that chunk of money.
I have no idea how most other Massachusetts residents feel about this acquisition, but I vigorously disapprove of it and freely tell that to one and all, including the legions of Pats haters lurking about online.
I'm hoping that Brown goes the Albert Haynesworth route rather than blazing a Randy Moss trail. The team shouldn't be associated with an individual like this. The Pats have already victimized the Raiders plenty enough over the years with player transactions and value thievery. There's no need for Brown to have a lights out 2019 season and make it even worse.
The part I do like is that if New England ditches Brown, whoever is foolish enough to pick him up would end up sending a comp draft pick to the Pats.
This is a bizarre situation. Brown could have signed anywhere. He chose the Raiders and then immediately self-sabotaged the relationship with the team.
I know the Hoodie specializes in this kind of fixer upper but Brown seems wildly out of control and completely distracted from the business of playing football. I think the smart bet is on this not working.
