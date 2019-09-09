September 08, 2019

Antonio Brown is a New England Patriot: I was posting my condolences Saturday afternoon to the person who drafted Antonio Brown in the second round of our fantasy league. Minutes later news broke that he was a New England Patriot. The social media-obsessed Brown calls it "#GodsPlan". File the decision to cost himself $21 million in guaranteed money under "Mysterious Ways, Lord Works In."

posted by rcade to football at 09:23 AM