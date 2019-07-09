September 05, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Thirteen: The Riders have a shot at first place, the Argos have a shot at a win, and the Lions have a shot at some excellent restaurants and a rich craft beer scene. Grab your banjos and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:25 PM - 12 comments
Montreal by 9
Toronto by 6
Winnipeg by 8
Calgary by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 05:41 PM on September 05
blue and red by 7
double blue by 4
blue and gold by 3
green and gold by 1
posted by argoal at 07:14 PM on September 05
Montreal by 11
Ottawa by 14
Winnipeg by 8
Calgary by 11
posted by tommytrump at 07:18 PM on September 05
Montreal by 4
Ottawa by 3
Winnipeg by 6
Calgary by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:39 PM on September 05
Montreal by 13
Ottawa by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 10
posted by ic23b at 12:18 PM on September 06
Montreal by 4
Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 8
posted by Reever at 01:17 PM on September 06
Wpg by 3; mtl by 4; ott by 3; cal by 3.
posted by JPR at 01:46 PM on September 06
Montreal by 6
Toronto by 3
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 12 (Trevor Harris Magic)
posted by DrJohnEvans at 03:01 PM on September 06
B.C. by 4
Ottawa by 12
Saskatchewan by 10
Calgary by 5
posted by bender at 03:19 PM on September 06
We're packing for our upcoming trip to the Land of the Rouge, a couple of weeks to PE Island and Nova Scotia, where we try to see which ancestors were hanged as horse thieves. My ancestors on my Dad's side came to Canada at a very interesting time in 18th century Canadian history. Too bad it has no effect on my CFL picking efforts.
Lions in the Birds' cage, will they survive? Montreal by 9
Argonauts have trouble navigating the Rideau Canal Ottawa by 7
Riders gallop to Winnipeg, but go home with their tails down. Winnipeg by 12
Maybe a team from Alberta will win this one. Edmonton by 8
posted by Howard_T at 03:44 PM on September 06
B.C. by 7.
Saskatchewan by 12.
Calgary by 4.
posted by rcade at 07:54 PM on September 06
A very productive Labour Day weekend: the Riders win a tight one over Winnipeg, Hamilton completes the comeback over Toronto, and Calgary keeps Edmonton out of the end zone.
Thanks as well to Reever for managing the post last week!
The middle of the pack racks up solid points over the last couple of weeks, but tommytrump keeps pace with a 3-point lead.
Breaking a run of slates with heavy favourites, there are a couple of compelling coin tosses this week.
WEEK 13
B.C. @ Montreal (Friday, September 6)
B.C. hasn't been as bad as their record shows. But man, that record is terrible.
Toronto @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 7)
As bad as the Argos have been, they've been competitive in their last couple of games - and a reeling Ottawa team may be their best chance to notch a second win.
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 7)
The Banjo Bowl is the legit game of the week. If Saskatchewan wins, they take over first place in the West. If Winnipeg wins, they're cruisin'.
Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 7)
Is it too early to call this the Crossover Bowl? (Probably.)
Good luck!
