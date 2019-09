I'm Not Crying -- You're Crying: There were two lessons in sportsmanship at the U.S. Open this weekend. Gallant: Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. Goofus: Daniil Medvedev. At 15, Coco already has world-class quote game: "An athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy but off the court can be your best friend."

