August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck Retires from NFL at 29: News broke during the second half of the Indianapolis Colts game Saturday night that Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL at age 29. Luck called the last four years an endless "injury, pain, rehab" loop he could only end if he stopped playing. The quarterback, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard all were crying, Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel writes. Vegas was a little slow to react to the news, giving some gamblers a chance to max-bet the under on a 9.5-win season.

