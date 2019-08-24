August 20, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eleven: Bet on it: Montreal's gonna shock everyone and win the whole thing. Grab your reasonable cost of living and make your picks inside.
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 10
BC by 8
Montreal by 9
.... If Dr.J and a buddy attend the Montreal at Toronto game the attendance will be tripled.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:12 AM on August 21
Edmonton by 3
Saskatchewan by 14
Hamilton by 4
Montreal by 17
posted by ic23b at 11:15 AM on August 21
Turns out this week's MTL-TOR game is Touchdown Atlantic!
Winnipeg by 3
Saskatchewan by 12
Hamilton by 6
Montreal by 12
And picks for Week 12:
Saskatchewan by 3
Hamilton by 21
Edmonton by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:46 PM on August 21
Halifax/Moncton Argos ... hmmm.
Perhaps the East Coast is where that golden fleece lies.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:18 PM on August 21
The East is ... not good. The Schooners will feast!
posted by rcade at 07:18 PM on August 21
Edmonton by 10
Saskatchewan by 10
Hamilton by 10
Montreal by 10
posted by tommytrump at 08:00 PM on August 21
Winnipeg by 3
Saskatchewan by 11
Hamilton by 24
Montreal by 18
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:34 AM on August 22
Edmonton by 5
Saskatchewan by 14
Hamilton by 3
Toronto by 10
posted by jjzucal at 09:27 AM on August 22
Winnipeg by 4
Saskatchewan by 12
B.C. by 19
Montreal by 6
posted by bender at 10:58 AM on August 22
Eddie by 3
Saskatchewan by 11
BC by 3
Montral by 6
posted by argoal at 07:59 PM on August 22
Edmonton by 4
Saskatchewan by 12
BC by 3
Montreal by 8
posted by Reever at 01:09 PM on August 23
edm by 3; ssk by 4; ham by 3; mtl by 7.
posted by JPR at 01:09 PM on August 23
I find myself in a bit of a dilemma. I'm excited to be in a close contest for position, but then I realize that it's for last place. It's something, anyway.
Bombers must be using some of the aircraft self-protection equipment that I used to work on for them to stay aloft. Have the far north aboriginals developed new antiaircraft weapons? Edmonton by 11
Often those who are close to the seat of political power become softened by the atmosphere in which they exist. Can a trip to the hinterlands help the RedBlacks regain their former abilities? Saskatchewan by 9
Once again two cats struggle for supremacy, but this time it's in the Lions' litter box. BC by 6
Can there be such a thing as the Afterthought Bowl? Toronto by 3
posted by Howard_T at 03:17 PM on August 23
Winnipeg by 3.
Saskatchewan by 16.
Hamilton by 3.
Montreal by 6.
posted by rcade at 04:55 PM on August 23
The favourites carry the day: Winnipeg coasts over B.C., Edmonton stomps Toronto, and Hamilton stifles Ottawa. The exception is Montreal, who ties the game with regulation time expiring, then outguns the Stamps in OT to shock the Calgary faithful.
tommytrump keeps pace with the pack, but things get interesting at the bottom, with seven players within four points of last place.
Eleven weeks to go!
WEEK 11
Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Friday, August 23)
Two weeks ago, Calgary had a chance to dethrone the Bombers, and couldn't do it. Can Edmonton?
Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, August 24)
Saskatchewan has won four straight to rise from the West basement, and will be fresh off a bye. Ottawa... uh, demoted their offensive coordinator.
Hamilton @ B.C. (Saturday, August 24)
The Ti-Cats are on a roll of their own and should be favourites going into this game. But: B.C. played them pretty tough two weeks ago, and Vancouver is never an easy place to play (football).
Montreal @ Toronto (Sunday, August 25)
At a Jays-Expos game in 2001, I saw Vlad Guerrero Sr get thrown out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple. This game will probably be somewhat less exciting.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:47 PM on August 20