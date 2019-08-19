August 18, 2019

How Much Does Jack White Love Baseball?: Answer: Enough to see the first three innings of Nats/Brewers, play a concert with The Raconteurs, find out the game's still going on afterwards and be back in the seats by the 14th inning.
Answer: Enough to see the first three innings of Nats/Brewers, play a concert with The Raconteurs, find out the game's still going on afterwards and be back in the seats by the 14th inning.
That Nats-Brewers game was wild, too! I wasn't even all that disappointed that the Nats lost.
posted by bender at 10:33 AM on August 19
I went to a concert years ago, and while driving there was listening to the Padre game on the radio. Games start around 7, I was driving around 9:30 pm, so the game was in the 8th inning or so. Got out of the concert after midnight and thought I'd hear the result of the game or maybe catch the tail end of the postgame show, which could go pretty late, but no, the game was still going.
posted by LionIndex at 08:52 PM on August 18