August 14, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Ten: Is it mathematically possible for five teams to go winless the rest of the season? Grab your calculators and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:37 PM - 12 comments
Winnipeg by 9
Edmonton by 14
Hamilton by 10
Calgary by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:46 PM on August 14
Winnipeg by 17
Edmonton by 10
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 10
posted by ic23b at 01:20 AM on August 15
Winnipeg by 23
Edmonton by 16
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:30 AM on August 15
Winnipeg by 11
Edmonton by 11
Ottawa by 4
Calgary by 11
posted by tommytrump at 09:32 AM on August 15
Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 12
Hamilton by 12
Calgary by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:14 PM on August 15
Winnipeg by 8
Toronto by 2
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 4
posted by Reever at 03:57 PM on August 15
Cal by 3; wpg by 3; edm by 4; ham by 3.
posted by JPR at 03:59 PM on August 15
BC by 9
Edmonton by 1
Hamilton by 18
Calgary by 18
posted by bender at 04:09 PM on August 15
Hey it's me. I have a few minutes on a Thursday for a change. No elaborate dinner, just a quick grilling of some swordfish, microwaved corn on the cob (with the husks still on - it's the best way to cook it), and some left over salad. So here we go.
Favorites seem to be the way to go, so I shall do that. Maybe I can hit a spread and crawl out of the cellar.
Lions are pussies. Winnipeg by 17
Toronto? Definitely Argo - nots. Edmonton by 19
Anyone whose picture appears on US currency is OK with me. Hamilton by 8
Alouettes should take wing -- and get out of the way. Calgary by 12
posted by Howard_T at 06:07 PM on August 15
Winnipeg by 9
Toronto by 3
hammy by 3
Calgary by 5
posted by argoal at 06:49 PM on August 15
Winnipeg by 14.
Ottawa by 3.
Calgary by 10.
posted by rcade at 07:41 PM on August 15
Nailbiters across the board! Winnipeg hangs on to edge the Stamps, Saskatchewan wins by a single score in a (rare!) weather-shortened game in Montreal, Edmonton scores a late 6 for the win against Ottawa, and Hamilton needed every single point of their comeback to beat the Lions.
tommytrump nets a handy five points, expanding his first place lead to four, while rcade makes up for last week's 0-fer with a nice six points.
It's normal for a few teams to be struggling, but unfortunately for them, this week they all play teams who are not.
WEEK 10
BC @ Winnipeg (Thursday, August 15)
B.C. has won one game. By one point. Against the Argos. Not much to build your hopes on.
Edmonton @ Toronto (Friday, August 16)
Zach Collaros rumour watch is in full effect. If you hear anything, let me know.
Hamilton @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 17)
Remember when Ottawa was good? All they had to do was pay Trevor Harris a somewhat reasonable amount of money, and they might not be in danger of crossover.
Montreal @ Calgary (Saturday, August 17)
Montreal's gone 0-2 out of their bye, and things don't get any easier this week.
Good luck!
