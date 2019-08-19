August 14, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Ten: Is it mathematically possible for five teams to go winless the rest of the season? Grab your calculators and make your picks inside.

Nailbiters across the board! Winnipeg hangs on to edge the Stamps, Saskatchewan wins by a single score in a (rare!) weather-shortened game in Montreal, Edmonton scores a late 6 for the win against Ottawa, and Hamilton needed every single point of their comeback to beat the Lions.

CGY @ WPGSSK @ MTLOTT @ EDMBC @ HAM
ResultWinnipeg by 2Saskatchewan by 7Edmonton by 4Hamilton by 1
Margin of Error1 to 35 to 93 to 51 to 1

tommytrump nets a handy five points, expanding his first place lead to four, while rcade makes up for last week's 0-fer with a nice six points.

SpoFiteCGY @ WPGSSSK @ MTLSOTT @ EDMSBC @ HAMSPointsTotal Points
tommytrumpWinnipeg Saskatchewan8Edmonton Hamilton 537
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Edmonton Hamilton 333
DrJohnEvans 7Edmonton Hamilton 330
cixelsydWinnipeg 7Edmonton Hamilton 428
ic23bWinnipeg Edmonton3Hamilton 428
jjzucalWinnipeg Saskatchewan Edmonton Hamilton 427
Reever 023
rcadeWinnipeg Saskatchewan6Edmonton3Hamilton 623
JPR 022
argoalWinnipeg Saskatchewan Edmonton Hamilton 422
bender Hamilton 120
Howard_T 019

It's normal for a few teams to be struggling, but unfortunately for them, this week they all play teams who are not.

WEEK 10

BC @ Winnipeg (Thursday, August 15)
B.C. has won one game. By one point. Against the Argos. Not much to build your hopes on.

Edmonton @ Toronto (Friday, August 16)
Zach Collaros rumour watch is in full effect. If you hear anything, let me know.

Hamilton @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 17)
Remember when Ottawa was good? All they had to do was pay Trevor Harris a somewhat reasonable amount of money, and they might not be in danger of crossover.

Montreal @ Calgary (Saturday, August 17)
Montreal's gone 0-2 out of their bye, and things don't get any easier this week.

Good luck!

Winnipeg by 9

Edmonton by 14

Hamilton by 10

Calgary by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 10:46 PM on August 14

Winnipeg by 17

Edmonton by 10

Hamilton by 6

Calgary by 10

posted by ic23b at 01:20 AM on August 15

Winnipeg by 23

Edmonton by 16

Hamilton by 6

Calgary by 5

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:30 AM on August 15

Winnipeg by 11

Edmonton by 11

Ottawa by 4

Calgary by 11

posted by tommytrump at 09:32 AM on August 15

Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 12
Hamilton by 12
Calgary by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:14 PM on August 15

Winnipeg by 8

Toronto by 2

Hamilton by 3

Calgary by 4

posted by Reever at 03:57 PM on August 15

Cal by 3; wpg by 3; edm by 4; ham by 3.

posted by JPR at 03:59 PM on August 15

BC by 9
Edmonton by 1
Hamilton by 18
Calgary by 18

posted by bender at 04:09 PM on August 15

Hey it's me. I have a few minutes on a Thursday for a change. No elaborate dinner, just a quick grilling of some swordfish, microwaved corn on the cob (with the husks still on - it's the best way to cook it), and some left over salad. So here we go.

Favorites seem to be the way to go, so I shall do that. Maybe I can hit a spread and crawl out of the cellar.

Lions are pussies. Winnipeg by 17

Toronto? Definitely Argo - nots. Edmonton by 19

Anyone whose picture appears on US currency is OK with me. Hamilton by 8

Alouettes should take wing -- and get out of the way. Calgary by 12

posted by Howard_T at 06:07 PM on August 15

Winnipeg by 9

Toronto by 3

hammy by 3

Calgary by 5

posted by argoal at 06:49 PM on August 15

Winnipeg by 14.

Ottawa by 3.

Calgary by 10.

posted by rcade at 07:41 PM on August 15

