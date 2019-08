Transfer deadline day signings take Premier League spending to £1.41bn: Overall a pretty quiet window where the biggest rumored deals failed to materialize. Pogba to Real Madrid/Juventus, Erikson to Real Madrid, Gareth Bale to ManUtd/Liverpool/China, nope nope nope. Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich? Oops. American wunderkind Christian Pulisic finally makes his debut Sunday.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:43 AM - 0 comments