August 07, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nine: August in Canada: a chill is in the air, the leaves are starting to turn, and the Argos have won a game. Grab your union suit and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:13 PM - 11 comments
Winnipeg by 11
Montreal by 3
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 23
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:50 AM on August 08
Winnipeg by 13
Montreal by 5
Edmonton by 3
Hamilton by 8
posted by ic23b at 06:37 AM on August 08
Winnipeg by 10
Saskatchewan by 8
Edmonton by 7
Hamilton by 5
posted by tommytrump at 07:55 AM on August 08
Calgary by 9
Montreal by 7
Edmonton by 12
Hamilton by 9
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:54 AM on August 08
Winnipeg by 5
Saskatchewan by 13
Edmonton by 15
Hamilton by 12
posted by jjzucal at 10:09 AM on August 08
Wpg by 8
Montreal by 7
Edmonton by 14
Hamilton by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:35 AM on August 08
Calgary by 18
Montreal by 6
Ottawa by 11
Hamilton by 7
posted by bender at 10:54 AM on August 08
I picked all four games last week and missed all four. That's not easy.
Soldier on I must, eh?
Winnipeg by 7. I like the cut of Winnipeg's jib.
Saskatchewan by 6.
Edmonton by 3.
posted by rcade at 03:56 PM on August 08
Winnipeg by 4
Saskatchewan by a field goal
Edmonton by 8
pussycats by 8
posted by argoal at 04:16 PM on August 08
Calgary by 10
Watching Patriots pre-season and enjoying Shrimp scampi with a salad and a nice Chardonnay. Life is good.
posted by Howard_T at 07:37 PM on August 08
Hamilton hangs tough in their first game with the backup squad, but the Riders mount the comeback for the win. Ottawa needs overtime to do it, but they're able to put a stop to Montreal's winning strea. Calgary rides a big third quarter to a solid win over Edmonton. And Toronto ... hang on ... double-checking ... Toronto wins?!
Lots of churn futher down the rankings, but tommytrump holds off the challengers this week.
WEEK 9
Calgary @ Winnipeg (Thursday, August 8)
Winnipeg comes home after a disastrous road trip to find themselves tied for first - against the team that's coming to visit.
Saskatchewan @ Montreal (Friday, August 9)
Ah yes, the annual Somewhat More Competitive Than I'd Thought They'd Be Bowl. Book your hotel suites now!
Ottawa @ Edmonton (Friday, August 9)
Ottawa finally broke their losing streak, but their points differential is still -60 over their last five games. I don't have a great feeling about this week.
B.C. @ Hamilton (Saturday, August 10)
Speaking of bad feelings, the Lions are in a deep, deep hole with no sign of light. But Hamilton still needs someone to throw the ball.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:13 PM on August 07