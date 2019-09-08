August 07, 2019

Join SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: I've renewed the SportsFilter Fantasy Premier League, which begins play on Friday. If you had a team in the past you may already be there, but if not, use the invite link and league code kar3r0. You can belong to multiple leagues (there also has been a MetaFilter league in some seasons) and there's no draft. You pick any players you want within a set budget and make roster moves throughout the season.

posted by rcade to soccer at 05:06 PM - 4 comments