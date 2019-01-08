July 31, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: Snapped this week: Winnipeg's winning streak, Jeremiah Masoli's ACL, Zach Collaros's streak of not being an Argo. Book your rehab and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 03:38 PM - 13 comments
Winnipeg by 10
Sask by 7
Montreal by 7
Edmonton by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 06:06 PM on July 31
Winnipeg by 23
Saskatchewan by 3
Montreal by 6
Calgary by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:12 PM on July 31
Winnipeg by 27
Saskatchewan by 14
Montreal by 7
Calgary by 7
posted by tommytrump at 08:28 PM on July 31
bombers by 17
Well after this week argos get a bye week to start their climb back into the East division ranks and hopefully can look a little more respectable, & who knows maybe even fight for a playoff spot with their new gunslinger. I can hope can't I!
riders by 4
larks by 8
Eskimos by 3
posted by argoal at 10:01 AM on August 01
Toronto has acquired injured QB Zach Collaros to replace injured QB James Franklin. I'm not entirely sure that's how it's supposed to work.
Uh, no ... that ain't how it's supposed to work.
Winnipeg by 26
Saskatchewan by 18
Ottawa by 5
Edmonton by 10
posted by jjzucal at 10:56 AM on August 01
Toronto by 15
Saskatchewan by 1
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 2
posted by bender at 11:23 AM on August 01
Winnipeg by 26
Saskatchewan by 9
Montreal by 16
Tie
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:58 PM on August 01
Winnipeg by 30 Saskatchewan 7 Montreal by 4 Calgary by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:00 PM on August 01
Winnipeg by 10
Saskatchewan by 7
Montreal by 3
Edmonton by 4
posted by Reever at 04:31 PM on August 01
Ssk by 3; wpg by 7; mtl by 3; cal by 3.
posted by JPR at 04:31 PM on August 01
Winnipeg by 13.
Hamilton by 3.
posted by rcade at 06:53 PM on August 01
Yikes! I wasn't paying attention to the clock, and here it is, the second half. Well, so much for calling the Winnipeg vs Toronto game. It's not a bad one so far.
Somehow all of the names fit together. David Watford, the Duke of Hamilton. How very Loyalist. This will do them no good in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan by 8
A rogue makes the day very noir for the rouge/noir team. Alouettes need to be careful not to get plucked. Ottawa by 15
It's the battle for bragging rights in Alberta. Tough sledding for the Eskimos or a tight corral for the Stampeders? Edmonton by 9
posted by Howard_T at 09:15 PM on August 01
It's a nailbiter in Ottawa, but Calgary converts the game-winning drive. Less so in Edmonton, where the Argos... uh... don't score. Hamilton comes out strong to stop the Bomber streak, but they lose QB Masoli in the process; while out west, Saskatchewan strongly asserts their claim to 4th place.
Another week, another lead change: tommytrump bags seven to grab the top spot.
The CFL continues be allergic to the August long weekend, possibly because BC/Civic/Heritage/Simcoe/Natal/NB/SSK Day has a different name in every province: a marketing nightmare!
WEEK 8
Winnipeg @ Toronto (Thursday, August 1)
Toronto has acquired injured QB Zach Collaros to replace injured QB James Franklin. I'm not entirely sure that's how it's supposed to work.
Hamilton @ Saskatchewan (Thursday, August 1)
Hamilton was just getting on a roll, but have lost Masoli for the season to a torn ACL. They've brought in David Watford, who is definitely a real person and not a fictional 1930s British detective.
Ottawa @ Montreal (Friday, August 2)
So... Montreal is good now? And Ottawa is bad now? Am I reading this right?
Edmonton @ Calgary (Saturday, August 3)
These two teams have very similar stat lines and are currently tied for second place. If you were going to pick a tie this season, now's the time.
Good luck!
