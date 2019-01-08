July 31, 2019

Reds' Amir Garrett Fights Entire Pirates Team: There was an actual brawl during the Reds/Pirates game Tuesday night. After a season of bad blood between the teams, 6-foot-6 Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged single-handedly into the entire Pirates team and began throwing haymakers; Reds manager David Bell came back from being ejected to participate, which doesn't happen often; and Yasiel Puig fought as news was breaking of his trade to the Cleveland Indians.

posted by rcade to baseball at 07:54 AM - 6 comments