July 31, 2019

Reds' Amir Garrett Fights Entire Pirates Team: There was an actual brawl during the Reds/Pirates game Tuesday night. After a season of bad blood between the teams, 6-foot-6 Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged single-handedly into the entire Pirates team and began throwing haymakers; Reds manager David Bell came back from being ejected to participate, which doesn't happen often; and Yasiel Puig fought as news was breaking of his trade to the Cleveland Indians.
Was Puig fighting to avoid any chance of being accidentally shipped to San Diego in the 3 way trade?
posted by beaverboard at 10:15 AM on July 31
Trade was done before the fight according to ESPN. ROFL
posted by billsaysthis at 10:40 AM on July 31
The stadium music was topnotch.
posted by tommytrump at 08:20 PM on July 31
The bad blood between these two teams has been great this year. Certainly, the two are mired in an epic race for ...[checks standings]...last place in the NL Central?
posted by tahoemoj at 12:48 PM on August 01
I miss the days when both teams were relevant and badass. Both had new circular multi purpose stadiums near the water (ugh) and both wore doubleknit unis (gag). But the rosters were outstanding.
Pining for the days of two hour ballgames and low six figure salaries. Stargell, Parker, and Madlock in the pillbox layer cake hats looking like the crew of a battle tested Union ironclad.
posted by beaverboard at 10:56 PM on August 01
Wow, yeah, that was a real fight. Garrett just rushes to that Pirates dugout with real punches.
posted by NoMich at 09:17 AM on July 31