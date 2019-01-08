July 30, 2019

Jill Ellis to Step Down as U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach: Ellis will depart as the first coach in history to win two Women’s World Cups (Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo did it over 80 years ago on the Men's side) after the team's five match Victory Tour this fall. Ellis has an overall record of 102-7-18, and won 13 World Cup matches, drew once and never lost with the USWNT.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 05:28 PM - 1 comment