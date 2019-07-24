July 24, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: Toronto loses, of course, but this time they don't get the Most Embarrassing Loss of the Week Award. Progress! Take some baby steps and make your picks inside.
Calgary by 3
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 10
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 10
Saskatchewan by 14
Calgary by 16
Edmonton by 18
Hamilton by 8
Saskatchewan by 7
Toronto makes it respectable, but eventually loses the handle for their fifth loss of the season. Winnipeg thumps Ottawa and it definitely wasn't respectable. Montreal keeps surprising
allmost of us, winning their third straight, while the Riders ride the home momentum to win the barnburner.
jags scores six points for the second week in a row, and takes sole possession of first place.
One tough call, two gimmes, and a classic "why is this happening".
WEEK 7
Calgary @ Ottawa (Thursday, July 25)
Two teams headed in opposite directions: Calgary's won two of three, while Ottawa's lost three straight, including a rouge-only embarrassment last week.
Toronto @ Edmonton (Thursday, July 25)
Edmonton's run hot and cold so far, and I don't quite know what to make of them. I do know what to make of the Argos: they are bad.
Winnipeg @ Hamilton (Friday, July 26)
Battle of the division leaders: Hamilton's fattened up on East division pickings but has been no slouch in their two West match-ups. Winnipeg, however, has turned away all challengers. When does it end?
Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, July 27)
It feels like these two teams could just play each other every week for the rest of the year, and that would be just fine by me.
Good luck!
