July 24, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: Toronto loses, of course, but this time they don't get the Most Embarrassing Loss of the Week Award. Progress! Take some baby steps and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:22 AM - 4 comments

Toronto makes it respectable, but eventually loses the handle for their fifth loss of the season. Winnipeg thumps Ottawa and it definitely wasn't respectable. Montreal keeps surprising all most of us, winning their third straight, while the Riders ride the home momentum to win the barnburner.

TOR @ CGYOTT @ WPGEDM @ MTLBC @ SSK
ResultCalgary by 10Winnipeg by 30Montreal by 10Saskatchewan by 13
Margin of Error7 to 1321 to 397 to 139 to 17

jags scores six points for the second week in a row, and takes sole possession of first place.

SpoFiteTOR @ CGYSOTT @ WPGSEDM @ MTLSBC @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneCalgary Winnipeg Montreal Saskatchewan9523
tommytrumpCalgary Winnipeg 10Saskatchewan 422
JPRCalgary7Winnipeg Saskatchewan 419
DrJohnEvansCalgary Winnipeg Saskatchewan 319
cixelsydCalgary Winnipeg Montreal Saskatchewan9519
ic23bCalgary Winnipeg Montreal Saskatchewan14518
jjzucalCalgary Winnipeg Montreal Saskatchewan13617
ReeverCalgary10 Winnipeg Saskatchewan 516
rcadeCalgary 115
Howard_TCalgary 113
argoalCalgary11Winnipeg Montreal 413
benderCalgary Winnipeg Montreal Saskatchewan16513

One tough call, two gimmes, and a classic "why is this happening".

WEEK 7

Calgary @ Ottawa (Thursday, July 25)
Two teams headed in opposite directions: Calgary's won two of three, while Ottawa's lost three straight, including a rouge-only embarrassment last week.

Toronto @ Edmonton (Thursday, July 25)
Edmonton's run hot and cold so far, and I don't quite know what to make of them. I do know what to make of the Argos: they are bad.

Winnipeg @ Hamilton (Friday, July 26)
Battle of the division leaders: Hamilton's fattened up on East division pickings but has been no slouch in their two West match-ups. Winnipeg, however, has turned away all challengers. When does it end?

Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Saturday, July 27)
It feels like these two teams could just play each other every week for the rest of the year, and that would be just fine by me.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:22 AM on July 24

Calgary by 3

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 6

Saskatchewan by 3

posted by ic23b at 01:04 PM on July 24

Calgary by 10

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 10

Saskatchewan by 14

posted by cixelsyd at 01:30 PM on July 24

Calgary by 16

Edmonton by 18

Hamilton by 8

Saskatchewan by 7

posted by tommytrump at 02:30 PM on July 24

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.