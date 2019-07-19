July 19, 2019

Russian NHL Star Artemi Panarin Has Opinions: ...very strong opinions.
Artemi Panarin is one of the most dynamic hockey players in the world. Nicknamed Breadman (because of the similarity of his last name to the popular Panera Bread bakery chain) he also has a reputation of one of the most sincere, charismatic, likeable players in the NHL. Recently, Panarin has signed with the New York Rangers after refusing better deals from other teams. But earlier this week, Artemi did something truly unthinkable: he utterly trashed Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and his regime in an extremely candid interview with the Vsemu Golovin Youtube channel.
posted by NoMich at 10:15 AM on July 19
Original site is back up
posted by billsaysthis at 11:27 AM on July 19
The parallels between this and the level of political "discussion" (noise?) in the USA are quite interesting. I would love to go on and on for 2 or 3 thousand words, but this is a sports group. Athletes having the ability and freedom to use their elevated platforms for political speech is a very good thing. If one disagrees, turn the sound off or come up with a better idea. I see that the interview was done in St. Petersburg. I hope that Panarin will not find himself in trouble and unable to leave. That's probably unlikely, but then there's always the situation between Enes Kanter and the government of Turkey to consider.
posted by Howard_T at 11:46 AM on July 19
The gentleman has spoken, but now we will settle our differences.
posted by beaverboard at 03:56 PM on July 19
One of the better comments on Deadspin suggests that whoever dresses at the locker next to Panarin's in the Rangers' locker room procure a Geiger counter ASAP.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:54 PM on July 19
If the FSB and SVR go after Panarin and get carried away, they might also dust Dolan's doorknob.
posted by beaverboard at 07:22 PM on July 19
Well crap, the site is all of a sudden down. Bummer. It's a great interview
posted by NoMich at 10:11 AM on July 19