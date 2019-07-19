July 19, 2019

Russian NHL Star Artemi Panarin Has Opinions: ...very strong opinions.







Artemi Panarin is one of the most dynamic hockey players in the world. Nicknamed Breadman (because of the similarity of his last name to the popular Panera Bread bakery chain) he also has a reputation of one of the most sincere, charismatic, likeable players in the NHL. Recently, Panarin has signed with the New York Rangers after refusing better deals from other teams. But earlier this week, Artemi did something truly unthinkable: he utterly trashed Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and his regime in an extremely candid interview with the Vsemu Golovin Youtube channel.

posted by NoMich to hockey at 10:10 AM - 7 comments