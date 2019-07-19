July 18, 2019

Aaron Boone Expresses Concern for Umpire's Day: "I feel bad for ya," manager Aaron Boone told home plate umpire Brennan Miller after being ejected from today's Yankees/Rays game in the second inning. Along with a lot of other things.
2nd plate job in the majors is not the same as 2nd plate job ever. Presumably the strike zone in the minors is the same as at the top so if Miller needs adjustment time why woud he not get those games out in the field?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:29 AM on July 19
The strike zone is the same in middle school baseball as it is in MLB. Of course In middle school ball we open it up in order to get the players to swing the bat and to avoid a "walkathon". The problem is the pressure that the umpire is under. As you move up in level, each call becomes more important. Once you miss one, and you start hearing about it, you tend to start pressing a bit. This leads one to start trying to get every pitch exactly right, thus making it more likely that you will miss more of them. The cure is time and experience, and if there is no improvement, you will not advance further.
"Umpiring is the only job in which you are expected to be perfect on your first day, and to get better." (Source unknown)
posted by Howard_T at 12:05 PM on July 19
Source: A.L. Umpire Nestor Chylak
posted by BornIcon at 01:58 PM on July 19
Brennan Miller is my new hero. Well, not really, but he did well to show no emotion while ejecting Aaron F. Boone. (NOTE: Aaron Boone and Bucky Dent share the same middle name, but only in Boston) Miller is a replacement umpire, up from AAA to cover for regular umpires on vacation, and this was his 2nd plate job in the majors. His first was on Saturday for Dodgers at Red Sox. I watched that one and I must admit that Boone has a point. Miller's strike zone is inconsistent, and he was receiving a lot of advice from the hitters on both teams. Yours truly has been there, done that, and come back for more. Developing a consistent strike zone takes a lot of time and practice.
posted by Howard_T at 10:10 PM on July 18