July 17, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: It's only July, but your Grey Cup matchup has already been decided: Winnipeg and Montreal. Why fight fate? Turn back your clocks and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:56 PM - 10 comments
:( Missed last week's picks while on vacation.
Calgary by 1
Winnipeg by 16
Montreal by 6
Saskatchewan by 16
posted by bender at 09:15 AM on July 18
Calgary by 19
Winnipeg by 6
Montreal by 3
Saskatchewan by 13
I will not play a Draft Kings team this week, but it's just as well given last week's pitiful lineup.
posted by jjzucal at 09:38 AM on July 18
Calgary by 19
Winnipeg by 18
Edmonton by 10
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by tommytrump at 10:14 AM on July 18
Calgary by 21
Winnipeg by 17
Edmonton by 10
Saskatchewan by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:51 AM on July 18
Calgary by 29
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:55 AM on July 18
horses by 11
airplane guys by 11
larks by 2
Leo's by 2
posted by argoal at 11:00 AM on July 18
Calgary be 26
Winnipeg by 17
Montreal by 4
Saskatchewan by 14
posted by ic23b at 01:39 PM on July 18
Calgary by 10
Winnipeg by 14
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by Reever at 04:59 PM on July 18
Calgary by 23.
posted by rcade at 06:45 PM on July 18
Edmonton comes strong out of their bye week, limiting the Lions to field goals only. Out in Winnipeg, Toronto finally puts up some offence, but the defence and special teams let them down again. In the nation's capital, Montreal wins! Again! While Hamilton grits out a gritty win against Calgary.
jags bets big and nails the Winnipeg spread to jump into a tie for first.
This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.
WEEK 6
Toronto @ Calgary (Thursday, July 18)
Calgary has definitely performed below expectations so far, but I'm gonna go ahead and say this is not the week the Argos get their first win.
Ottawa @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 19)
Speaking of expectations, who expectated Winnipeg to be 4-0 to start the season? With a chance to make it five straight, with a scuffling Ottawa team in town.
Edmonton @ Montreal (Saturday, July 20)
The classic rematch of the 2002-03-05 Grey Cups, with juggernaut Montreal hosting the upstart Edmontoners. What year is it?
B.C. @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 20)
Whew, both these teams are pretty bad. But both would probably be in first place if they were in the East.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:56 PM on July 17