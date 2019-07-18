July 17, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: It's only July, but your Grey Cup matchup has already been decided: Winnipeg and Montreal. Why fight fate? Turn back your clocks and make your picks inside.

Edmonton comes strong out of their bye week, limiting the Lions to field goals only. Out in Winnipeg, Toronto finally puts up some offence, but the defence and special teams let them down again. In the nation's capital, Montreal wins! Again! While Hamilton grits out a gritty win against Calgary.

EDM @ BCTOR @ WPGMTL @ OTTCGY @ HAM
ResultEdmonton by 27Winnipeg by 27Montreal by 17Hamilton by 7
Margin of Error19 to 3519 to 3512 to 225 to 9

jags bets big and nails the Winnipeg spread to jump into a tie for first.

SpoFiteEDM @ BCSTOR @ WPGSMTL @ OTTSCGY @ HAMSPointsTotal Points
tommytrumpEdmonton Winnipeg Hamilton8418
jagsnumberoneEdmonton22Winnipeg27 Hamilton 618
DrJohnEvansEdmonton Winnipeg 216
JPREdmonton Winnipeg 315
cixelsydEdmonton Winnipeg 214
rcadeEdmonton Winnipeg23 Hamilton 414
ic23bEdmonton Winnipeg23 313
Howard_TEdmonton Winnipeg 212
ReeverEdmonton Winnipeg Montreal Hamilton6511
jjzucalEdmonton Winnipeg Montreal Hamilton6511
argoalEdmonton Winnipeg Hamilton 39
bender 08

This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.

WEEK 6

Toronto @ Calgary (Thursday, July 18)
Calgary has definitely performed below expectations so far, but I'm gonna go ahead and say this is not the week the Argos get their first win.

Ottawa @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 19)
Speaking of expectations, who expectated Winnipeg to be 4-0 to start the season? With a chance to make it five straight, with a scuffling Ottawa team in town.

Edmonton @ Montreal (Saturday, July 20)
The classic rematch of the 2002-03-05 Grey Cups, with juggernaut Montreal hosting the upstart Edmontoners. What year is it?

B.C. @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 20)
Whew, both these teams are pretty bad. But both would probably be in first place if they were in the East.

Good luck!

:( Missed last week's picks while on vacation.

Calgary by 1
Winnipeg by 16
Montreal by 6
Saskatchewan by 16

posted by bender at 09:15 AM on July 18

Calgary by 19

Winnipeg by 6

Montreal by 3

Saskatchewan by 13

I will not play a Draft Kings team this week, but it's just as well given last week's pitiful lineup.

posted by jjzucal at 09:38 AM on July 18

Calgary by 19

Winnipeg by 18

Edmonton by 10

Saskatchewan by 7

posted by tommytrump at 10:14 AM on July 18

Calgary by 21

Winnipeg by 17

Edmonton by 10

Saskatchewan by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 10:51 AM on July 18

Calgary by 29
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 6

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:55 AM on July 18

horses by 11

airplane guys by 11

larks by 2

Leo's by 2

posted by argoal at 11:00 AM on July 18

Calgary be 26

Winnipeg by 17

Montreal by 4

Saskatchewan by 14

posted by ic23b at 01:39 PM on July 18

Calgary by 10

Winnipeg by 14

Edmonton by 7

Saskatchewan by 3

posted by Reever at 04:59 PM on July 18

Calgary by 23.

posted by rcade at 06:45 PM on July 18

