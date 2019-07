Wimbledon Lists Women's Champions by Their Husband's Name: When Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title Saturday, cameras showed her name being engraved on a board of champions going back decades, which reveals an archaic tradition of the event. Married women don't get their name on the board! Billie Jean King is there six times as "Mrs. L.W. King." Chris Evert goes from "Miss C.M. Evert" to "Mrs. J.M. Lloyd."

posted by rcade to tennis at 10:46 AM - 0 comments