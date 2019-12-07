July 11, 2019

Marisnick Suspended 2 Games for Nose-Breaking Collision: MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre has suspended Houston Astros linebacker Jake Marisnick two games for blowing up Los Angeles Angels defenseless receiver Jonathan Lucroy. Torre said, "While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision." Marisnick tweeted that he "felt awful" and mistakenly thought the tag-out play was moving to outside the plate when he committed to sliding in. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was dropping expletives on Instagram about Marisnick after the play, sparking debate among players on social media about whether it was an accident.

