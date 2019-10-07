July 09, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: Montreal stuns Hamilton, and somewhere a logo designer sleeps a little more soundly. Grab your anchor points and make your picks inside.

Montreal shocks the world and puts a stop to the Hamilton streak. Winnipeg's streak remains intact with a solid all-around win in Ottawa. Unfortunately, Toronto's streak does too, as B.C. wins on a time-expiring rouge. Out west, the Stamps get back in the saddle with a dominant win in Saskatchewan.

HAM @ MTLWPG @ OTTBC @ TORCGY @ SSK
ResultMontreal by 7Winnipeg by 15B.C. by 1Calgary by 27
Margin of Error5 to 911 to 201 to 119 to 35

With the Montreal upset and some weird margins, a tough week for points.

SpoFiteHAM @ MTLSWPG @ OTTSBC @ TORSCGY @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
tommytrump Winnipeg B.C. 214
DrJohnEvans B.C. Calgary 214
JPR 013
jagsnumberone B.C. 112
cixelsyd Winnipeg B.C. 212
rcade 010
Howard_T B.C. 110
ic23b B.C. 110
bender B.C. 18
Reever 06
jjzucal B.C. 16
argoal Winnipeg B.C. Calgary 36

Another week! They just keep on coming.

WEEK 5

Edmonton @ B.C. (Thursday, July 11)
B.C.'s a BMO rouge away from being winless. It's early, but they need to start showing up, particularly in their own division, if they're going to challenge for a crossover.

Toronto @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 12)
Usually when two streaks are on the line, I say something's gotta give. But not this time. Nothing needs to give, this time.

Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, July 13)
If Montreal can put in a repeat performance, we could have a pretty interesting East division this year.

Calgary @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 13)
Hamilton's 3-1 and haven't really come up against a good team yet. That's going to change.

Good luck!

