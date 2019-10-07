July 09, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: Montreal stuns Hamilton, and somewhere a logo designer sleeps a little more soundly. Grab your anchor points and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:18 PM - 1 comment
Montreal shocks the world and puts a stop to the Hamilton streak. Winnipeg's streak remains intact with a solid all-around win in Ottawa. Unfortunately, Toronto's streak does too, as B.C. wins on a time-expiring rouge. Out west, the Stamps get back in the saddle with a dominant win in Saskatchewan.
With the Montreal upset and some weird margins, a tough week for points.
Another week! They just keep on coming.
WEEK 5
Edmonton @ B.C. (Thursday, July 11)
B.C.'s a BMO rouge away from being winless. It's early, but they need to start showing up, particularly in their own division, if they're going to challenge for a crossover.
Toronto @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 12)
Usually when two streaks are on the line, I say something's gotta give. But not this time. Nothing needs to give, this time.
Montreal @ Ottawa (Saturday, July 13)
If Montreal can put in a repeat performance, we could have a pretty interesting East division this year.
Calgary @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 13)
Hamilton's 3-1 and haven't really come up against a good team yet. That's going to change.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:18 PM on July 09
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:18 PM on July 09