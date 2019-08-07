July 07, 2019

Jake Marisnick Clobbers Jonathan Lucroy at Home: A home plate collision between Jake Marisnick of the Los Angeles Angels and Jonathan Lucroy of the Houston Astros Sunday left Lucroy with a broken nose and possible concussion and Lucroy calling the devastating hit unintentional. Lucroy was originally awarded the run but was called out, leaving the game tied 10-10 in the eighth inning.
One week from today is the 49th anniversary of the collision at home plate between Pete Rose and Ray Fosse that ended the 1970 All Star Game in the bottom of the 12th and altered the magnetic field of the earth.
posted by beaverboard at 11:28 PM on July 07
Man, that was brutal. It sure looks like Marisnick was trying to avoid him and just guessed wrong. Running full speed, you get one chance to make a move; he made his and it ended badly for everyone. For me, any doubt is erased when he immediately jumps up to check on Lucroy's well-being and is clearly distressed by what happened.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:20 PM on July 08
As the throw was coming in, Lucroy established a position inside the 3rd base line such that he would not impede a runner. The entire area in foul territory outside the line is available for Marisnick to use. As the ball arrived, Lucroy did not move other than to reach for the ball with his glove. By altering his course to the inside, Marisnick actually made it more difficult for himself to touch the plate. It was wide open had he stayed on the line or outside. My conclusion as an umpire would be that Marisnick deliberately collided with Lucroy. Marisnick's contrition, in my opinion, came from hurting Lucroy as badly as it appears, not from colliding with him. My ruling would have been to call Marisnick out and eject him for malicious contact. I realize that this is MLB we're looking at and not high school baseball, but the basic idea of "slide, avoid, or give up" should be observed.
posted by Howard_T at 02:11 PM on July 08
My conclusion as an umpire would be that Marisnick deliberately collided with Lucroy.
And although I disagree with you, in no way do I think that conclusion is unreasonable. It all happens way too fast for anyone (except Marisnick) to be 100% certain.
Kicking dirt on your cleats anyway.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:12 PM on July 08
I see Marisnick going inside right before Lucroy does, leaving him unable to avoid a bad collision.
This angle shows Marisnick stepping outside as Lucroy leans that way and then stepping inside, like two pedestrians on a sidewalk choosing the same side and messing up the effort to pass one another.
posted by rcade at 08:11 PM on July 07