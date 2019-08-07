July 07, 2019

Jake Marisnick Clobbers Jonathan Lucroy at Home: A home plate collision between Jake Marisnick of the Los Angeles Angels and Jonathan Lucroy of the Houston Astros Sunday left Lucroy with a broken nose and possible concussion and Lucroy calling the devastating hit unintentional. Lucroy was originally awarded the run but was called out, leaving the game tied 10-10 in the eighth inning.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:06 PM - 5 comments