July 07, 2019

USWNT blank Netherlands to claim second straight World Cup title: With driving force Rose Lavelle as player of the match and Megan Rapinhoe winning the Golden Boot, the US Women shut down the Netherlands to capture the 2019 WWC.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 03:09 PM - 3 comments
Greatest American soccer team of all time.
posted by rcade at 08:02 PM on July 07
Concerns prior to the two goals:
1) Rapinoe showed a noticeable lack of leg power in the first half and her speed was again suspect as it had been in earlier matches. Meanwhile, van Veenendaal had been brilliant. I thought she had a good chance of saving the penalty and was stunned when Rapinoe caught her leaning right a muscle twitch early with her left foot committed to the line and surgically rendered her helpless.
2) Lavelle is deserving, but in the first half, some of her playmaking passes were poorly sent, either inaccurate or too strong. She didn't look sharp in attack. When she finally got the ball at the edge of the circle with space in front of her, I begged her not to look for Heath or Morgan: "carry, carry, carry -- for God's sake, just have a go!" Rarely have one's wishes been so briskly fulfilled.
I thought Dunn was superb. Would have liked her to get more recognition for her play.
Glad that Krieger and Lloyd were able to get in the game in a fitting finale for both, but when O'Hara had to be subbed out and they didn't move Ertz to the back line, Horan's chances of seeing the field went down the drain.
posted by beaverboard at 11:17 PM on July 07
Huzzah! Now, there is soccer and men's soccer
posted by NoMich at 07:34 PM on July 07