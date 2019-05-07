July 03, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: The Argos are pretty darn bad, which is good news for those of us professionally employed in the field of James Franklin pun-crafting. All aboard that's going aboard; make your picks inside.
Should the Alouettes somehow get past the Cats, I will find it very hard to believe. Still, anything is possible, just not probable. Hamilton by 21
The bi-colors are in their home at the confluence of the Ottawa and Rideau Rivers. That's as good a reason as any to prefer them over the Bombers. Ottawa by 6
Mythological sailors faced many perils, but none so fierce as angry cats, BC by 11
One might call this the "Quadruped Bowl", as it features Stampeders and Roughriders. Which set of hooves will prevail? Saskatchewan by 4
Hamilton by 10
Winnipeg by 9
BC by 42
Saskatchewan by 8
Hamilton by 21
Ottawa by 12
B.C. by 11
Saskatchewan by 3
I picked Winnipeg last week, It was the Hamilton/Montreal game I messed up on by writing Edmonton instead of Hamilton. But if you want to give me zero points for both games I understand, I'm the one who messed up.
Hamilton by 25
Ottawa by 3
BC by 6
Saskatchewan by 8
ic23b: fair enough! If there are conflicting picks I usually take the last one, but what you say makes sense. Will update in next week's standings.
Hamilton by 9
Ottawa by 10
B.C. by 16
Calgary by 9
Hamilton by 19
Winnipeg by 10
British Columbia by 12
Saskatchewan by 10
Q.B. Notes: Calgary and Toronto have new starting quarterbacks this week, due to injuries: Nick Arbuckle (Stampeders) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (Argonauts).
hammy by 17, Tasker is back so could be even higher
Winnipeg by 3, Ottawa is on a roll but let's see what bombers say about that
BC by 8, Argo's please prove me wrong
Calgary by 2, even with our buckle throwing
Sorry I'm late and missed the opener ...
Ottawa by 6
I wish the Argos would come out of their coma, but ...
B.C. by 20
Saskatchewan by 3
As an aside, my Draft Kings team: Davis (QB), Madu (RB), Banks, Whitehead (WR), Cunningham, Rhymes (Flex), Calgary (D/ST).
How about that - Winnipeg scores early and often to hand Edmonton its first loss. Hamilton keeps scoring and rolls over Montreal. The Stamps complete the comeback to hand B.C. their third straight loss. And out in the cold northwest, the Franklin Expedition has gotten stuck in the ice.
JPR nails the Calgary comeback to slide into first place. And a special welcome back to longtime pick 'em favourite argoal!
We're 14.2% of the way through the season and trends are starting to coalesce into patterns, which will then liquefy into predictions, which will then evaporate into thin air.
WEEK 4
Hamilton @ Montreal (Thursday, July 4)
Strength of schedule, etc. etc. but man, Hamilton could drop 40 points 3 weeks in a row.
Winnipeg @ Ottawa (Friday, July 5)
A good job by the CFL schedule makers to keep pitting undefeated teams against each other. Who'll beat the streak?
B.C. @ Toronto (Saturday, July 6)
Both these teams are bad! One is much worse than the other.
Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 6)
It's early, but neither of these teams has particularly impressed out of the gate. No time like the present for a season turning point.
Good luck!
