July 03, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: The Argos are pretty darn bad, which is good news for those of us professionally employed in the field of James Franklin pun-crafting. All aboard that's going aboard; make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 02:32 PM - 12 comments

How about that - Winnipeg scores early and often to hand Edmonton its first loss. Hamilton keeps scoring and rolls over Montreal. The Stamps complete the comeback to hand B.C. their third straight loss. And out in the cold northwest, the Franklin Expedition has gotten stuck in the ice.

EDM @ WPGMTL @ HAMBC @ CGYTOR @ SSK
ResultWinnipeg by 7Hamilton by 31Calgary by 4Saskatchewan by 25
Margin of Error5 to 922 to 403 to 518 to 33

JPR nails the Calgary comeback to slide into first place. And a special welcome back to longtime pick 'em favourite argoal!

SpoFiteEDM @ WPGSMTL @ HAMSBC @ CGYSTOR @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
JPR Hamilton Calgary 4 Saskatchewan 513
DrJohnEvans Hamilton Calgary 3 Saskatchewan 412
tommytrumpWinnipeg 7 Hamilton Calgary 512
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Hamilton Calgary Saskatchewan 411
rcade Hamilton Calgary Saskatchewan20410
cixelsyd Hamilton Calgary4 Saskatchewan 510
Howard_T Hamilton Calgary Saskatchewan2249
ic23b Calgary Saskatchewan2838
benderWinnipeg Hamilton Saskatchewan 37
Reever Hamilton Calgary Saskatchewan 36
jjzucal Calgary Saskatchewan 25
argoal Hamilton Calgary Saskatchewan 33

We're 14.2% of the way through the season and trends are starting to coalesce into patterns, which will then liquefy into predictions, which will then evaporate into thin air.

WEEK 4

Hamilton @ Montreal (Thursday, July 4)
Strength of schedule, etc. etc. but man, Hamilton could drop 40 points 3 weeks in a row.

Winnipeg @ Ottawa (Friday, July 5)
A good job by the CFL schedule makers to keep pitting undefeated teams against each other. Who'll beat the streak?

B.C. @ Toronto (Saturday, July 6)
Both these teams are bad! One is much worse than the other.

Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 6)
It's early, but neither of these teams has particularly impressed out of the gate. No time like the present for a season turning point.

Good luck!

We're here in the mountains on our annual trek to Lincoln, NH, for the 4th of July festivities. We've made it an annual tradition to be here for the 4th of July parade and fireworks display. The parade features local civic organizations, the entire fire and police departments from Lincoln/Woodstock, and best of all the Wolf Man from Clark's Trading Post. It's small town America at its finest and we love it.

Should the Alouettes somehow get past the Cats, I will find it very hard to believe. Still, anything is possible, just not probable. Hamilton by 21

The bi-colors are in their home at the confluence of the Ottawa and Rideau Rivers. That's as good a reason as any to prefer them over the Bombers. Ottawa by 6

Mythological sailors faced many perils, but none so fierce as angry cats, BC by 11

One might call this the "Quadruped Bowl", as it features Stampeders and Roughriders. Which set of hooves will prevail? Saskatchewan by 4

posted by Howard_T at 08:59 PM on July 03

Hamilton by 10

Winnipeg by 9

BC by 42

Saskatchewan by 8

posted by cixelsyd at 12:01 AM on July 04

Hamilton by 21

Ottawa by 12

B.C. by 11

Saskatchewan by 3

posted by ic23b at 12:43 AM on July 04

I picked Winnipeg last week, It was the Hamilton/Montreal game I messed up on by writing Edmonton instead of Hamilton. But if you want to give me zero points for both games I understand, I'm the one who messed up.

posted by ic23b at 12:50 AM on July 04

Hamilton by 25

Ottawa by 3

BC by 6

Saskatchewan by 8

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:47 AM on July 04

ic23b: fair enough! If there are conflicting picks I usually take the last one, but what you say makes sense. Will update in next week's standings.

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:42 AM on July 04

Hamilton by 9
Ottawa by 10
B.C. by 16
Calgary by 9

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:43 AM on July 04

Hamilton by 19

Winnipeg by 10

British Columbia by 12

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by tommytrump at 09:55 AM on July 04

Q.B. Notes: Calgary and Toronto have new starting quarterbacks this week, due to injuries: Nick Arbuckle (Stampeders) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (Argonauts).

posted by tommytrump at 10:02 AM on July 04

hammy by 17, Tasker is back so could be even higher

Winnipeg by 3, Ottawa is on a roll but let's see what bombers say about that

BC by 8, Argo's please prove me wrong

Calgary by 2, even with our buckle throwing

posted by argoal at 06:58 PM on July 04

Sorry I'm late and missed the opener ...

Ottawa by 6

I wish the Argos would come out of their coma, but ...

B.C. by 20

Saskatchewan by 3

As an aside, my Draft Kings team: Davis (QB), Madu (RB), Banks, Whitehead (WR), Cunningham, Rhymes (Flex), Calgary (D/ST).

posted by jjzucal at 08:55 PM on July 04

