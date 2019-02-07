July 01, 2019

Another Total Knick Move: After news broke that Kevin Durant was signing with the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks weren't content to quietly die on the inside. Instead word got out that the team "wasn't prepared" to offer Durant a max contract because of injury concerns. Now we learn Durant never met with the team. "The Knicks never even got the chance to show him how uninterested they were," lols Barry Petchesky.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:05 AM - 5 comments