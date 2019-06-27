June 26, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Three: Edmonton rolls, the Rough Riders and Roughriders pile up the points, and Toronto gets lost on their way to the stadium. Fire up your GPS and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:13 AM - 13 comments
Winnipeg by 7
Hamilton by 18
Calgary by 11
Toronto by 5
posted by tommytrump at 10:50 AM on June 26
Edmonton by 11
Hamilton by 21
Calgary by 3
Saskatchewan by 9
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:34 PM on June 26
Winnipeg by 1
Hamilton by 4
B.C. by 7
Saskatchewan by 15
posted by bender at 02:24 PM on June 26
Eddie by a field-goal
hammy by 15
Cowtown by 11
Midwestern green boys by 15, sorry Argo's you showed me no fight last week, but I hope I'm proven wrong.
posted by argoal at 04:16 PM on June 26
Winnipeg by 4
Edmonton by 32
Calgary by 14
Saskatchewan by 28
posted by ic23b at 05:40 PM on June 26
Winnipeg by 4
Hamilton by 11
Calgary by 10
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:06 AM on June 27
Edmonton by 5
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 7
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by jjzucal at 08:55 AM on June 27
In a rush today, so I have to be quick. Have to start marinating the beef for tonight's kebabs, assisting at a funeral this afternoon, and the trash goes out tonight. Busy day.
Blue bombs are inert practice bombs. They don't explode; they just raise a lot of dust. If used against the sub-arctic aboriginals, they will be ineffective. Edmonton by 11
The classic scenario of cat vs bird. If any of my 3 kitties ever caught a bird, the cat would not know what to do with it. Not so in this case. Hamilton by 7
In the jungle the lion sleeps tonight. Best wake it up for a pack of rampaging quadrupeds is approaching. Calgary by 6
The ride with the Argonauts will not be rough for the Roughriders. Saskatchewan by 22
posted by Howard_T at 01:19 PM on June 27
Edmonton by 3.
Hamilton by 19.
Calgary by 7.
Saskatchewan by 20.
posted by rcade at 03:54 PM on June 27
Edmonton by 2
Hamilton by 10
Calgary by 8
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by Reever at 07:59 PM on June 27
edmonton by 3
ham by 3
cal by 4
sask by 4
posted by JPR at 08:00 PM on June 27
Missed my Bombers ..
Hamilton by 14
Calgary by 4
Sask by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 11:38 PM on June 27
It's a classic Rough/Rider barnburner in Ottawa as the Redblacks hang on for the win. New QB Trevor Harris continues to impress by putting up more big numbers for Edmonton. Less impressive were the Argonauts in their home opener.
Two weeks in, two fresh ties for first.
Back to a four-game slate for the Canada Day weekend.
WEEK 3
Edmonton @ Winnipeg (Thursday, June 27)
The last two teams in the West without a loss! Whose streak are you gona take?
Montreal @ Hamilton (Friday, June 28)
It's early, but Hamlton is leading the league in points scored. It is early.
B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, June 29)
Don't worry everybody, Mike Reilly has shaved his beard.
Toronto @ Saskatchewan (Monday, July 1)
The defences for these two teams have given up nearly the same number of points. Unfortunately, Saskatchewan's played two games while Toronto's only played one.
Good luck!
