June 26, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Three: Edmonton rolls, the Rough Riders and Roughriders pile up the points, and Toronto gets lost on their way to the stadium. Fire up your GPS and make your picks inside.

It's a classic Rough/Rider barnburner in Ottawa as the Redblacks hang on for the win. New QB Trevor Harris continues to impress by putting up more big numbers for Edmonton. Less impressive were the Argonauts in their home opener.

Two weeks in, two fresh ties for first.

JPROttawa3 Edmonton Hamilton 58
DrJohnEvansOttawa Edmonton16 Hamilton 58
tommytrumpOttawa Edmonton 27
jagsnumberoneOttawa4Edmonton Hamilton 47
rcadeOttawa 16
cixelsydOttawa Hamilton 25
ic23bOttawa Edmonton Hamilton 35
Howard_TOttawa Edmonton14Hamilton 45
bender Edmonton Hamilton 24
jjzucalOttawa 13
ReeverOttawa Edmonton 23

Back to a four-game slate for the Canada Day weekend.

WEEK 3

Edmonton @ Winnipeg (Thursday, June 27)
The last two teams in the West without a loss! Whose streak are you gona take?

Montreal @ Hamilton (Friday, June 28)
It's early, but Hamlton is leading the league in points scored. It is early.

B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, June 29)
Don't worry everybody, Mike Reilly has shaved his beard.

Toronto @ Saskatchewan (Monday, July 1)
The defences for these two teams have given up nearly the same number of points. Unfortunately, Saskatchewan's played two games while Toronto's only played one.

Good luck!

Winnipeg by 7

Hamilton by 18

Calgary by 11

Toronto by 5

Edmonton by 11
Hamilton by 21
Calgary by 3
Saskatchewan by 9

Winnipeg by 1
Hamilton by 4
B.C. by 7
Saskatchewan by 15

Eddie by a field-goal

hammy by 15

Cowtown by 11

Midwestern green boys by 15, sorry Argo's you showed me no fight last week, but I hope I'm proven wrong.

Winnipeg by 4

Edmonton by 32

Calgary by 14

Saskatchewan by 28

Winnipeg by 4

Hamilton by 11

Calgary by 10

Saskatchewan by 6

Edmonton by 5

Montreal by 3

Calgary by 7

Saskatchewan by 10

In a rush today, so I have to be quick. Have to start marinating the beef for tonight's kebabs, assisting at a funeral this afternoon, and the trash goes out tonight. Busy day.

Blue bombs are inert practice bombs. They don't explode; they just raise a lot of dust. If used against the sub-arctic aboriginals, they will be ineffective. Edmonton by 11

The classic scenario of cat vs bird. If any of my 3 kitties ever caught a bird, the cat would not know what to do with it. Not so in this case. Hamilton by 7

In the jungle the lion sleeps tonight. Best wake it up for a pack of rampaging quadrupeds is approaching. Calgary by 6

The ride with the Argonauts will not be rough for the Roughriders. Saskatchewan by 22

Edmonton by 3.

Hamilton by 19.

Calgary by 7.

Saskatchewan by 20.

Edmonton by 2

Hamilton by 10

Calgary by 8

Saskatchewan by 7

edmonton by 3

ham by 3

cal by 4

sask by 4

Missed my Bombers ..

Hamilton by 14

Calgary by 4

Sask by 10

