June 18, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sad news: there were no ties last week. Cheer up though, there's always next week. Make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 03:44 PM - 12 comments
Ottawa by 10
BC by 4
Hamilton by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 04:14 PM on June 18
Saskatchewan by 11
Edmonton by 2
Hamilton by 12
posted by bender at 06:19 PM on June 18
Ottawa by 6
Edmonton by 10
Hamilton by 8
posted by ic23b at 06:47 PM on June 18
Ottawa by 5
Edmonton by 8
Toronto by 11
posted by tommytrump at 09:36 PM on June 18
Ottawa by 4
Edmonton by 10
Hamilton by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:36 AM on June 19
Ottawa by 11
B.C. by 6
Toronto by 4
posted by jjzucal at 09:01 AM on June 20
Ottawa by 11
Edmonton by 16
Hamilton by 9
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:06 PM on June 20
Normality strikes early, and I find myself tied with Reever for the Costanza position. I should have expected more? Ah well, onward to glory or shame.
The Checkerboards should not allow Riders to attain king status. Ottawa by 9
Lions had their tails twisted last week, while the sub-arctic aboriginals had easy sledding. Look for more of the same. Edmonton by 14
Cats from the medium-size city on the lake swim to the big city on the lake. I'm probably all wet on this, but Hamilton by 13
posted by Howard_T at 06:02 PM on June 20
Edmonton by 3
Ottawa by 3
Hamilton by 3
posted by JPR at 07:24 PM on June 20
Ottawa by 7
Edmonton by 6
Toronto by 4
posted by Reever at 07:25 PM on June 20
Ottawa by 9.
posted by rcade at 07:26 PM on June 20
Entertainment across the board! Hamilton hangs on against Saskatchewan to win their home opener; Montreal has a big fourth quarter but it's not enough to beat Edmonton; Ottawa's fourth quarter, on the other hand, does the trick; and Winnipeg's big second half gets the job done against the Lions.
tommytrump nails the Winnipeg win, while rcade takes the 4/4 approach, and each grab a share of first place out of the gate.
Too early to look at playoff seeding? Never!
WEEK 2
Saskatchewan @ Ottawa (Thursday, June 20)
These two played each other in Week 2 of last year as well, which saves a lot of wear and tear on my keyboard.
B.C. @ Edmonton (Friday, June 21)
Last year's battle of the basement led to B.C. edging Edmonton in the crossover battle. Edmonton spent the winter plotting their revenge, and they've come up with... Trevor Harris?
Hamilton @ Toronto (Saturday, June 22)
These two teams have a lot of questions to answer. For Hamilton: can they finally get that East division title? For Toronto: who exactly is on the roster this year? At least a home opener bobblehead giveaway is a good way to find out.
Good luck!
