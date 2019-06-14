June 12, 2019

St. Louis Blues Win First Stanley Cup: The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 to claim the first Stanley Cup in the 52-year existence of the franchise. No team in NHL history has taken longer to win one. After the Blues scored two first-period goals, including a back-breaker with seven seconds left to intermission, the outcome was never in much doubt.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:01 PM - 8 comments