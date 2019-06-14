June 12, 2019

St. Louis Blues Win First Stanley Cup: The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 to claim the first Stanley Cup in the 52-year existence of the franchise. No team in NHL history has taken longer to win one. After the Blues scored two first-period goals, including a back-breaker with seven seconds left to intermission, the outcome was never in much doubt.
Wonder how many teams have gone from worst in the league to champs in half a season. In any sport. Can't be too many of them.
posted by beaverboard at 07:23 AM on June 13
Congratulations to the Blues and our fellow Spofites who happen to be Blues fans! I hope y'all are still out celebrating your first (and probably not your last with this particular line-up) Stanley Cup.
posted by NoMich at 07:33 AM on June 13
According to this article
According to the NHL, the Blues were the 35th team in league history to make the playoffs after having ranked last overall at any point after their 20th game. They're also the seventh team since the 1967 expansion to make the playoffs after ranking last overall at any point after New Year's Day.
posted by kokaku at 09:48 AM on June 13
What a crazy, improbable run by a team that still officially has an interim head coach and a 25-year-old rookie goaltender. Boston came out swinging heavy in that first period and Binny just shut them down. Hell of a series. Hell of a night in my neighborhood, too.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:31 AM on June 13
I think the Stars gave the Blues the most trouble in the playoffs.
posted by rcade at 11:29 AM on June 13
I don't know how to embed a gif in a post (I think someone tried to teach me a few years back, but I'm ...simple).
However, THIS IS MARVELOUS.
Watching Marchand make that "ole!" play and then skate to the bench for a horrible change warms the cockles of my heart.
posted by tahoemoj at 08:07 PM on June 13
Thanks for finding that clip, tahoemoj. Not to take anything away from Schenn's goal, but Jaden Schwartz's puck-handling there was just gorgeous.
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:59 PM on June 13
The Blues played a solid game tonight and Binnington won it for them. The B's first line was a liability which is not what one should be saying about their team's first line.
posted by kokaku at 11:03 PM on June 12