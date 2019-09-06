June 06, 2019

Fan Who Shoved Raptors Player is a Warriors Owner: During last night's NBA Finals game, Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry fell into the courtside seats chasing a ball. A fan in the front row shoved him and according to Lowry also said some vulgarities towards him. That fan is Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, who was escorted out and has been banned from the rest of the series. There's more on Deadspin. Lowry said the fan should be banned for life.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:34 PM - 7 comments