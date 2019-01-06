May 30, 2019

Pirates broadcaster complains about Reds player and goes too far.:
“I heard of him because of his grandfather (Steve Demeter) who used to be a minor league coach for the Pirates. He was the nicest, sweetest guy in the world. He’s rolling in his grave every time this guy hits a home run. He’s embarrassed of his grandson.”
What a fucking maroon. I'd never begrudge a man's right to be a curmudgeon. Hell, I plan to be a crotchety old man until I'm a dead old man. But thee's a special sort of irony where a man who is trying to criticize someone for being arrogant has the unmitigated arrogance to claim to speak on behalf of the other man's dead grandfather.
I hope Deitrich smokes three more dingers the next time he faces the Pirates.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:41 PM on May 30
I plan to be a crotchety old man until I'm a dead old man.
I've beaten you to it by several years, I'm sure. All kidding aside, running anyone down because of the deeds of his ancestors is flat disgraceful. I can remember Steve Demeter as a player, but I think the only reason is that I used to mispronounce his name. Any of his stats or daring deeds I would have to look up, and right now my wife is loading up the car for a long weekend in Maine. Gotta go.
posted by Howard_T at 04:21 PM on May 30
Using the dead grandfather card to enforce unwritten etiquette is amazing. If you don't start being more polite and respectful I'll burn down your house and kill you!
Wehner's only 51. That's pretty young to have developed world-class crotchetiness.
posted by rcade at 05:17 PM on May 30
I'm pretty sure Dietrich is in his rights to slap Wehner's stupid face for invoking his dead grandfather like that.
It should be pointed out that Derek Dietrich has now hit as many home runs in the last three days as John Wehner hit in his entire 11 year MLB career as a 3B/OF.
posted by grum@work at 03:30 PM on May 30